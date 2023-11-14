The SHEID to Present The Broadway Tenors in 'TIS THE SEASON

The SHEID will present The Broadway Tenors in "'Tis the Season" on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7pm. The Broadway Tenors bring the greatest holiday songs to life in this multi-media concert. From the classics The Christmas Song, Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire to the new hits including All I Want For Christmas is You. The concert is overflowing with the most popular songs of the Holiday Season

The Broadway Tenors recently performed 3 sold out shows at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in Hilton Head, SC.

These renowned singers enchant with special medley material written just for them to add to the Holiday fun and flair. The songs include Silent Night, Joy to the World, O Chanukah, White Christmas, O Holy Night and Santa Claus is Coming to Town, to name a few. Expect a few surprises that will bring laughter and warmth to the festivities. Quality new arrangements by the top artists in the industry will ensure your audience a unique musical experience.

The Broadway Tenors don't just sing songs, they perform a fully staged and choreographed, multi-media theatrical show creating an enchanting evening of entertainment.

The Singers are Brent Barrett, David Burnham and John Cudia. Musicians: Phil Reno, Music Director/Pianist; Micah Young, Synth; Marc Schmied, Bass and Charles Descarfino, Drums.

The Broadway Tenors in "'Tis The Season" plays The Sheid, 1600 South College Street,

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Tickets are $40, plus fees, adults; $20, plus fees, students. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. 800.965.9324

Additional information about the Broadway Tenors: www.IngenuityProductions.com

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Brent Barrett is no stranger to the stages of Broadway, the West End, concert halls, recording studios and television. Broadway & West End credits include: Chicago - The Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, Phantom-the Vegas Spectacular, Annie Get Your Gun opposite Reba McEntire, Dance a Little Closer, Grand Hotel, The Pajama Game, Candide & Brigadoon (NYC opera), The Secret Garden (New Zealand), Brent made his Broadway debut as "Tony" in the revival of West Side Story.

Touring and regional credits: Camelot, Follies, Busker Alley with Tommy Tune, Annie Get Your Gun with Cathy Rigby, Closer Than Ever, March of the Falsettos, The Death of Von Richtofen, The Time Of Cuckoo, Silence! the Musical, and a Portrait of Jenny.

Solo albums include the recently released Christmas Mornings, The Alan Jay Lerner Album and The Kander and Ebb Album. Other recordings include Brigadoon, Grand Hotel, Dance a Little Closer, Closer Than Ever, Show Stoppers, The Busby Berkeley Album, Lost in Boston IV, Unsung Musicals, Vol. III, and The Maury Yeston Songbook.

On television and in film Brent was featured in The Producers, Hercules, Longtime Companion, All My Children, Another World and Guiding Light. For more information visit BrentBarrett.com.

David Burnham, Broadway credits include Wicked, and The Light In The Piazza. David first gained critical acclaim when he replaced Donny Osmond in the national tour of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" Other tours include "The Light in The Piazza and Jesus Christ Superstar. He performed these shows on the Tony Awards and PBS Live from Lincoln Center.

Off-Broadway shows include The Best Is Yet to Come - The Music Of Cy Coleman and Showstoppers at the Las Vegas Wynn Resort. Regional shows include: The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, Sunset Boulevard, The Little Mermaid, Grand Hotel, Children of Eden, The Hot Mikado, Letters From 'Nam, Ordinary Days, Peggy Sue Got Married, and The Woman In Black.

He voiced the role of the Prince in the animated feature The King And I, and can be heard on the soundtracks to Geppetto, Disney's Home On The Range and Comedy Central's South Park.

David performs with symphonies nationally and has performed his solo concert internationally. He has two solo albums, his self-titled CD and One Day.

As a writer, David's musical Happy 50ish, co-written with Mark Vogel and Lynn Shore, seen in theaters nationally. David works extensively with kids in vocal and acting workshops and hosts a summer program Camp Sing", for young artists. For more information visit DavidBurnham.com

John Cudia is equally at home in Theater, Opera and on Concert stages.

John holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as the The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES on Broadway.

Broadway debut in LES MISERABLES. He made his debut in Phantom on Broadway playing Raul. He performed Juan Peron in Evita with Ricky Martin as Che. National and Canadian tours as the Phantom. John played the Phantom for more the 1200 performances.

Regional performances include: South Pacific, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story and Master Class.

Opera credits include: Vancouver Opera-Curly in Oklahoma!, Count Danilo in The Merry Widow, Cassio in Otello and Juan Peron in Evita. Indianapolis Opera-Dr. Woodly in the World Premiere of Happy Birthday Wanda June. Lyric Opera of the North-the Duke in Rigoletto and Alfredo in La Traviata.

​In concert, John has sung with many symphonies including: The Baltimore Symphony, The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, The North Carolina Symphony, The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra just to name a few on the extensive list.

John earned his BA from Fordham University. He currently studies voice with Metropolitan Opera Baritone Mark Oswald. He and his wife, Broadway actress Kathy Voytko, reside in New Jersey with their two daughters Alena 9, and Evelyn 7, and their dog Kingsley.

Phil Reno (Music Director) Phil has been the Music Director/Conductor for numerous Broadway shows: Something Rotten!; Promises, Promises; Elf ; The Drowsy Chaperone; The Producers; Thou Shalt Not; Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and Back With a Vengeance; and Cats.

At holiday time you may see him conducting the iconic Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Off-Broadway: The Diva Is Dismissed (Public), A New Brain (Lincoln Center), Chess (Master Theater), Enter Laughing (York Theatre). National Tours: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (with Donny Osmond), world premiere Music of the Night, Starlight Express, and Bob Fosse's Sweet Charity.

Regional: Minsky's (pre-Broadway premiere at Ahmanson), Happy Days (premiere at Garry Marshall Theatre) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (premiere at Old Globe), Melissa Manchester's I Sent a Letter to My Love (premiere at North Shore), Grumpy Old Men (US premiere).

Phil music directs and plays for several Broadway and Concert stars in their solo shows in many venues around the country including the Kennedy Center.

Television: Music Director/Conductor Broadway Under the Stars, CBS 2002-2006; CBS Tree Lighting in Bryant Park 2006-2011. Film: The Producers. Phil has conducted seven original cast recordings and was nominated twice for a Grammy Award for his work as producer of the cast albums of The Drowsy Chaperone and Something Rotten!

MORE ABOUT THE SHEID

The mission of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center is to Educate, Enlighten & Entertain!

The grand opening of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center was held on September 9, 2010. Known locally as The Sheid, the opening of this significant building on the ASUMH campus honored its defined mission of educating, enlightening and entertaining.

This multi-purpose, LEED-certified two-story facility is 67,000 square feet. The community center features: the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center with a capacity of 824 or 1,600, the McClure Convention Center that can seat up to 500 or be divided into smaller meeting rooms.

Vada Sheid was the Baxter County treasurer from 1960-1965. Ms. Sheid was state representative for District 5 (Baxter and Fulton counties) 67-68. In 1976, Sheid was elected to the District 20 state Senate seat representing Baxter, Marion, Boone, Searcy, and Newton counties.

Among her many achievements, in 1994, Sheid worked to get funding approved to establish a viable college in Mountain Home. Because Mountain Home had never received any funding for higher education, $1.2 million was granted to purchase land where the ASUMH campus resides now. This critical seed money got the ball rolling and led to many area residents supporting the development of the college in Mountain Home. Click Here