THE ROYALE Now On Stage At TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared's season continues with the New York Times Critics' Pick, The Royale by Marco Ramirez (Orange Is the New Black, Sons of Anarchy). This tightly constructed, visceral drama is inspired by the real-world boxer Jack Johnson who - as a black man at the height of the Jim Crow era - became the heavyweight champion of the world. Told in a boxing ring over six rounds, The Royale is an electrifying adrenaline rush that shows the human cost of making history.

"The Royale is unlike anything you've ever seen on stage, said Robert Ford, Artistic Director. "'The Sport' is ready to take on any contender who steps into the ring - but the bigger fight is outside of it. It was the match of the century in 1905, and it resonates just as powerfully today."

Productions in New York, London, Chicago, and Los Angeles drew critical acclaim. The Los Angeles Times said The Royale's "lively manner of telling reanimates this breakthrough saga for a new generation." Variety described it as "a gripping, vivid coup de theatre."

The Royale plays through February 16 at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. For tickets and information the public can call (479) 777.7477 or visit theatre2.org. Tickets are now on sale from $17-$49 at (479) 777-7477 or theatre2.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You