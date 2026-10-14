Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MACBETH at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With a play so popular, they had to turn away theatre goers, the University of Central Arkansas Theatre certainly had a hit on its hands with William Shakespeare's MACBETH! Presented October 9–11 at the James M. Bridges Black Box.

Theatre inside the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Conway, this 90-minute production packed the house every single night! Admission was free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis, and apparently, Central Arkansas theatre lovers were ready for a little Shakespeare! Thankfully, I was able to sneak in for the final dress rehearsal before opening night, and boy, am I grateful I did! After all, October is my favorite month for theatre, and what better way to celebrate than with witches, murder, madness, and a little supernatural mischief? Though I hate that some people missed out, what a wonderful problem for a university theatre department to have!

For those unfamiliar with the story, MACBETH follows a Scottish general who encounters three witches predicting that he will become king. Encouraged by his ambitious wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan to claim the throne. However, gaining power proves easier than keeping it, as paranoia, guilt, and bloodshed begin consuming Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. What begins as a prophecy of greatness becomes a devastating tale of ambition, betrayal, and the consequences of unchecked desire.

At the helm was UCA senior Jay Edwards, making his directorial debut. Edwards' journey included serving as assistant director for HEATHERS and THE THREE MUSKETEERS with UCA Summer Theatre before studying directing under Lauren Carlton. After applying for the opportunity to lead his own production, he certainly didn't choose something easy! Shakespeare's tragedy presents complicated characters, supernatural elements, and challenging dialogue. What an ambitious way to make a directing debut!

Leading the cast was Keiren Minter as Macbeth, with Echo Mitchell portraying Lady Macbeth. Joining them were Phil Robbs as Macduff, Eli Splater as Banquo, Brianna Wood as Lady Macduff and a Witch, Storm Rogers as Duncan and the Porter, Nathan Zukowskit as Malcolm and Fleance, JJ Pickers as a Witch and ensemble member, and Marley Page as Ross and a Witch.

Photo Credit: Pablo Mena

My starry-heart eyes for this production go straight to Keiren Minter! I have had the pleasure of watching Minter grow as a performer since his younger days at Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, and seeing how far he has come makes my heart so happy. Macbeth is certainly no small undertaking, requiring an actor to transition from respected warrior to power-hungry ruler consumed by paranoia. With graduation approaching, Minter is preparing for the next chapter of his journey, and I am genuinely excited to see where he ends up. Wherever his talents take him, I will be cheering him on!

Opposite Minter, Echo Mitchell took on the equally challenging role of Lady Macbeth, and together, these two made a delightfully menacing team! I loved watching their partnership as they plotted their way toward the throne, with Lady Macbeth encouraging her husband to embrace his darker ambitions. Minter and Mitchell had wonderful chemistry, making their shared hunger for power all the more intriguing. As guilt gradually consumes Lady Macbeth, Macbeth becomes increasingly ruthless. They may have been up to no good, but I certainly enjoyed watching them together!

Phil Robbs portrayed Macduff, the nobleman who ultimately becomes one of Macbeth's greatest threats. His character provides an important contrast to Macbeth, with his actions driven by loyalty, justice, and personal grief.

Photo Credit: Pablo Mena

And let's talk about that sword fighting! Fight Director Chris Fritzges deserves a special round of applause for the intense combat sequences, particularly the final confrontation between Minter's Macbeth and Robbs' Macduff. After watching Macbeth's ambition destroy so many lives, seeing these two finally face off was thrilling! The energy and physicality of their sword fight had me completely invested, and with the action unfolding in the intimate Black Box Theatre, the intensity was heightened even more. Minter and Robbs brought the conflict to an exciting conclusion. What a way to finish a tragedy!

Eli Splater appeared as Banquo, Macbeth's fellow general, who receives a prophecy of his own but doesn't respond with the same murderous ambition. His character becomes increasingly important as Macbeth begins fearing anyone who might threaten his throne.

And can we talk about those witches? Brianna Wood, JJ Pickers, and Marley Page portrayed the mysterious figures whose predictions set everything into motion. They are among Shakespeare's most recognizable characters and very fun to watch! Interestingly, the witches never actually tell Macbeth to murder anyone. They simply present possibilities, leaving him responsible for the terrible choices that follow.

Wood also portrayed Lady Macduff, whose tragic fate demonstrates the consequences of Macbeth's cruelty. Storm Rogers doubled as King Duncan and the Porter, moving between the betrayed monarch and one of Shakespeare's rare moments of comic relief. Nathan Zukowskit played Malcolm and Fleance, while Marley Page also portrayed Ross. I appreciate seeing performers tackle multiple roles, especially in a condensed production where character transitions must happen quickly.

Of course, bringing Shakespeare's dark world to life requires more than talented actors. Working alongside Edwards was stage manager Landon Bandy, assisted by Aiko Killingsworth, with lighting design by Kiley Viveiros, scenic design by E Lamb, costume design by Shawn Metz, and props coordination by Eli Polk. Together, these artists helped create the world of the production while meeting the demands of an action-filled tragedy.

The James M. Bridges Black Box Theatre was an especially interesting setting for MACBETH. Its intimate atmosphere brought the audience close to the action, making the confrontations and sword fighting feel particularly immediate. In a story filled with whispered conspiracies, supernatural encounters, and emotional turmoil, that closeness adds another dimension to the experience.

Congratulations to Edwards on his directorial debut and to the entire cast and creative team of UCA Theatre's MACBETH. You guys were amazing, and I look forward to DRACULA in November!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 12 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me