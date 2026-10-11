Review: A PALE BLUE DOT with Arkansas Chamber Singers at St. James UMC In Little Rock

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Have you ever looked up at the night sky and wondered just how small we really are in this enormous universe? On Friday, October 9, the Arkansas Chamber Singers explored that question through A PALE BLUE DOT, a beautiful choral concert presented at St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock. Under the direction of Dr. Lorissa Mason, with Robert Lindley on piano, the ensemble delivered an evening filled with breathtaking harmonies, emotional storytelling, and musical moments that captured my heart. And let me go ahead and say it—I am officially Dr. Mason's newest superfan!

The concert takes its inspiration from the famous photograph of Earth captured by NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft in 1990. From approximately 3.7 billion miles away, our planet appeared as a tiny speck of light. Astronomer Carl Sagan reflected on that image, reminding humanity that everyone we have ever known and loved has lived on that little dot. What a fascinating concept for a choir concert!

Divided into three sections—IMAGINE, GROUNDED, and FLIGHT—the program combined music and poetry into one cohesive experience. Each section had its own personality, moving naturally from wonder and reflection to a triumphant, comforting conclusion. Within these sections, NASA videos played, adding a wonderful visual and educational element to the experience. One particularly meaningful segment discussed Earth as a "pale blue dot," emphasizing just how small our planet appears against the vastness of space. I loved how these videos complemented the music, giving us moments to reflect while connecting the scientific perspective to the concert's artistic vision. It was an engaging combination of science, music, and visual storytelling.

The evening began with IMAGINE, featuring four selections inspired by the beauty and mystery of the night sky. Elaine Hagenberg's "By Night" opened with a powerful beginning that immediately commanded my attention. Woven throughout that strength were moments of absolute peace and tranquility. As I listened, I imagined myself gazing up at a sky full of twinkling stars, taking in their magnificence. The music shifted between breathtaking intensity and quiet reflection, capturing that feeling of wonder when you simply stop and appreciate the beauty surrounding you. What a lovely way to open the concert!

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "The Evening Star" transported me back to the classic Disney films I grew up watching. There was something wonderfully nostalgic about the choir's harmonies, reminding me of those old-fashioned Disney choruses that made every magical moment even more enchanting. I could almost picture an animated scene unfolding before me, complete with woodland creatures settling in for the evening. It had a timeless, dreamy quality that made me want to close my eyes and get lost in the music.

Morten Lauridsen's "Sure on This Shining Night" began with the men of the choir, whose warm, gentle harmonies reminded me of a soothing lullaby. There was such tenderness in their voices, creating a peaceful atmosphere that invited us to simply listen. As the other voices joined in, the music blossomed into something even more beautiful, like being wrapped in a comforting blanket. I especially appreciated the restraint in this selection. Their beautiful blending and delicate delivery were more than enough to capture my heart.

The IMAGINE section concluded with "Underneath the Stars," written by Kate Rusby and arranged by Jim Clements, featuring Bricen Green, one of the ensemble's younger singers. With his lovely tenor voice, Green brought a youthful innocence and vulnerability to the song. His delivery was filled with wonder and longing, almost as though he were hoping the stars would accept him as one of their own. There was something so sweet and sincere about his performance, and I loved how his voice blended with the choir while allowing his individual storytelling to shine. He made me want to reach out and reassure him that he belonged.

The second portion, GROUNDED, shifted our attention to the beauty and complexity of Earth.

Frank Ticheli's "Earth Song" opened with mesmerizing dissonant chords that immediately captured my attention. Oh, how I loved those harmonies! The voices seemed to pull against one another, creating beautiful tension that kept me anticipating what would come next. I was fascinated by how the chords shifted and developed, and when everything finally came together, that resolution was so satisfying! It was as though the music had taken us through life's uncertainties before finally allowing us to find peace.

If I had to pick a favorite from the evening, Ola Gjeilo's "Tundra" may very well be it! The string section joined the choir, adding another gorgeous layer of musicality. I am always excited when live instrumentalists join a vocal ensemble, and the strings gave this selection such a lush, expansive sound. .

However, my starry-heart eyes were reserved for soloist Tressa Tiner, whose ethereal, soaring power notes absolutely captivated me. As her voice rose above the ensemble, I could practically picture a majestic eagle gliding effortlessly over Norway's Hardangervidda mountains, its wings stretched wide against the breathtaking landscape. There was such freedom and beauty in her voice that I felt transported to those vast, open spaces. Between the gorgeous strings, rich choral harmonies, and Tiner's stunning vocals, this selection was pure musical magic. If I could have immediately heard it again, I absolutely would have!

Professor Heather Hummel then presented a reading of "Renascence" by Edna St. Vincent Millay. The poem explores humanity's relationship with nature and the vastness of existence. I appreciated the inclusion of spoken poetry, which provided another perspective on the concert's themes before transitioning into the final section.

Professor Heather Hummel

hkhummel,org

And then it was time to take flight!

FLIGHT began with Christopher Tin's "Sogno di Volare," which translates to "The Dream of Flight." Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's writings about humanity's desire to fly, this selection had an exciting, triumphant quality that built with every musical phrase. The choir's powerful harmonies created wonderful momentum, growing in intensity until the entire ensemble seemed to be celebrating something magnificent.

And when the choir reached that final, triumphant "GLORY!"—oh, what a moment!

To me, it was like we had finally made it home to Heaven. The sheer power of their voices made that arrival feel like a magnificent celebration, and I was completely swept away. It was one of those musical moments that makes you want to jump to your feet and cheer. What an incredible emotional payoff!

Then came Z. Randall Stroope's "In Paradisum," and I couldn't imagine a more comforting conclusion. After the excitement of "Sogno di Volare," this final selection brought a beautiful sense of peace. I loved the contrast between the two pieces. Where one was filled with grandeur and triumph, the other offered a gentle reassurance, almost like a warm embrace. The choir's tender delivery allowed us to settle into the moment, bringing our musical journey to a satisfying close.

Dr. Lorissa Mason

And can we talk about Dr. Lorissa Mason for a moment? Because I am officially a fan! What impressed me most was how she brought the entire program together into one cohesive experience. Her thoughtful programming allowed each selection to contribute to a larger story, and I loved how she guided the singers through contrasting emotions. From the tenderness of "Sure on This Shining Night" to the exhilarating finale, her artistic vision was evident throughout the performance.

I especially appreciated the emotional pacing. We weren't simply listening to one beautiful song after another. Each selection built upon the previous one, creating a progression of wonder, longing, tension, excitement, and ultimately peace. That kind of programming takes vision, and Dr. Mason certainly took us on a musical journey.

I also want to recognize pianist Robert Lindley, whose musicianship supported the singers throughout the evening, along with the instrumentalists, whose contributions helped bring these musical landscapes to life.

Founded in 1979, the Arkansas Chamber Singers have a longstanding history of enriching Arkansas's cultural landscape through performances of classical and contemporary choral music. Their thoughtfully curated programs introduce audiences to compositions they might not otherwise encounter, and I love that organizations like this continue to bring beautiful live music to our community.

FROM Arkansas Chamber Singers Website:

Arkansas Chamber Singers is a 501C non-profit organization that is supported primarily by gifts from individuals. Each gift strengthens our mission, gives voice to inspired choral music, supports wonderfully intimate concerts, and showcases the power of the arts by encouraging people to compassionately embrace community across geographic and social boundaries through their shared love of music. Many thanks for considering a tax-deductible gift to Arkansas Chamber Singers today!

Mailing Address:

Arkansas Chamber Singers

P. O. Box 21002

Little Rock, AR 72221

Coming up:

Holiday Jazz

December 15th, 2026 • Clinton Library • 7:00 p.m.

Featuring the music of Rex Bell

With a Silent Auction at 6:30 p.m.

This is a ticketed event.

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