Review: MEAN GIRLS at Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville

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On Wednesdays we wear pink, but apparently in Blytheville, we can be totally fetch any day of the week! Rosewood Repertory took over The Ritz Theater for one fabulous weekend, October 2–4, with its production of MEAN GIRLS, and from the moment the Plastics strutted onto the stage, I knew we were in for a ridiculously fun time. With plenty of pink, attitude and high-school drama, this cast had me smiling like I had just been invited to sit at the cool kids’ table.

Based on the popular 2004 film, MEAN GIRLS follows Cady Heron (Jillian McAllister), a teenager who has grown up in Africa and suddenly finds herself trying to survive a different kind of jungle: high school. After befriending Janis Sarkisian (Maggie Nichols) and Damian Hubbard (Ryker Burgess), Cady is recruited to infiltrate the Plastics, led by Regina George (Bailey Johnson) with Gretchen Wieners (Kaitlyn Vacco Woodall) and Karen Smith (Makenzie Stallings). What begins as a plan to take Regina down gets complicated when Cady starts enjoying her newfound popularity. Friendships are broken, secrets are exposed, and Cady has to figure out who she really wants to be.

Nichols and Burgess do a great job opening the show with “A Cautionary Tale.” As Janis and Damian, they immediately welcome us into the crazy world of North Shore High School and establish themselves as our guides. Their playful chemistry works well, and I love that they basically warn us from the beginning that we are about to witness a cautionary tale and then watch the chaos unfold right along with us.

McAllister’s Cady is dropped into this unfamiliar world where the high-school food chain is much more complicated than anything she encountered growing up in Africa. She begins with an innocence that makes her transformation all the more important. She wants friends, she wants to understand this strange environment, and eventually she really wants Aaron Samuels (Owen Shelton). Once she gets a taste of popularity, things start changing quickly.

And then there are the Plastics.

Johnson has both the voice and demeanor to take command as Regina George. She carries herself with the confidence Regina needs—the kind where you immediately understand why everyone is simultaneously fascinated by her and a little afraid of her. Vocally, Johnson has the strength to match Regina’s larger-than-life personality. She doesn’t have to convince us Regina believes she runs the school; her demeanor tells us that immediately.

Woodall embraces Gretchen’s desperate need to remain securely in Regina’s good graces, bringing a nervous energy that contrasts nicely with Regina’s confidence. Her song "What's Wrong with Me" is sad, and makes you remember why we don't want to return back to high school.

Then there is Stallings as Karen Smith, who made me laugh out loud! Karen lives happily in her own little world, and Stallings leans into that clueless sweetness with wonderful comedic energy. Every time she entered a scene, I found myself waiting to see what Karen was going to say or do next. Together, Johnson, Woodall and Stallings make the Plastics an entertaining trio.

My favorite song of the evening was “Apex Predator.” I love how the number takes the whole high-school-is-a-jungle idea and runs with it, with Regina firmly established at the top of the food chain. It perfectly captures the way everyone watches Regina while trying not to become her next target, and with Johnson’s commanding demeanor, the number was a highlight for me.

Shelton’s Aaron becomes an important part of Cady’s introduction to North Shore as her crush starts influencing her decisions. Jared Wyatt, meanwhile, brought a ton of energy to Kevin G. Wyatt committed to Kevin’s big personality, and his enthusiasm was infectious. In a musical already filled with larger-than-life characters, he still managed to stand out.

The adults join the North Shore craziness as well. Katie Thomason plays Mrs. Heron, James Odom doubles as Mr. Heron and Coach Carr, Lauren Pruitt is Ms. Norbury, Walter Sykes is Mr. Duvall, LaRay White doubles as Mrs. George and the French Teacher, and Alexx Farrow appears as Mrs. Buck and the Moderator.

The ensemble includes Shayelynn Harris, Cody Perrin, Leilia Lambert, Abbigale Boozy, Hallie Snellings, Daxton Dogan, Jaidyn Robey, Sa’Brea Robey, DaKyln Brown, Brooklyn Rash, Storey Kate Reed, Alanna Dunkin, Whitney Hardesty, Madison Norris, Natalie Hardesty and Hannah Richardson. They help make North Shore feel alive with its many cliques and personalities while creating the busy high-school atmosphere surrounding Cady.

Director Shelby Boozy leads the production, with choreography by Cody Perrin and music direction by Walter Sykes. Kaitlyn Vacco Woodall also serves as Costume and Wig Designer, Jordan Brown is Prop Master, and Cadence Harris is Stage Manager. Stage crew members Stoker Glass, Da’Kari Brown, Ethan Tate, Deshawn Barnett, Aiden Mitchell and Brody Cherry keep things moving behind the scenes.

Though there are several morals tucked into all the pink and popularity contests, my favorite comes from Regina when she tells Cady not to apologize for being a boss.

I loved that!

You can be strong, ambitious and confident without apologizing for it—you just don’t have to tear someone else down while doing it. Being a boss isn’t the problem; how you treat people while being one is what matters.

MEAN GIRLS was especially exciting to see during Rosewood Repertory’s first year. Founder Katie Vacco-Woodall has a clear vision for what she wants the company to bring to Blytheville.

“We are trying to set ourselves apart by bringing ‘Broadway styled’ shows to the community and we believe that starts with the very beginning!” Vacco-Woodall said.

And the community has apparently embraced them.

“The community has really shown out and been REALLY supportive!” Vacco-Woodall said. “We are so blessed it’s been such a great first year!!!”

I attended the final performance on October 4, and you could tell this cast wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to North Shore. There was an extra bit of emotion in those final moments. Nichols especially embraced it as Janis finished out her final lines. You could see and feel her taking in those last moments onstage, knowing it was the final time she would say those words with this particular cast.

That emotion tied beautifully into something else I noticed about Rosewood Repertory. This theatre is building connections and finding its people, and I love that. You could see those connections in the cast and hear them in Vacco-Woodall’s excitement about the community support. Theatre has a wonderful way of bringing together people who may never have found each other otherwise, and Rosewood Repertory is creating another place in Arkansas where those relationships can grow.

Though MEAN GIRLS only ran October 2–4, Rosewood Repertory made that weekend count. This company is still in its first year, but it is already establishing its identity, growing its theatre family and finding an audience that wants to come along for the ride.

So, Blytheville, keep showing out for your theatre people! Rosewood Repertory is finding its people, and I’m excited to see where they go next.

That’s pretty fetch.

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