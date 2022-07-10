Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BCT welcomes guests to their new facility

Jul. 10, 2022  

Review: THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL at Batesville Community Theatre opens in new venue Even though the Batesville Community Theatre has been around for 50 years, this was my first time visiting this troupe, who recently moved into a new facility at 1295 E Main Street, in Batesville. To christen the new building, BCT is performing THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL by Neil Simon through Sunday, July 10.

Co-directed by the three cast members, THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL is a comedy about a love triangle between government protest magazine writer Norman Cornell (Brandt McDonald), his editor/roommate Andy Hobart (Colyn Bowman), and the new girl next door SophieReview: THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL at Batesville Community Theatre opens in new venue Rauschmeyer (Whitney Massey). Eccentric writer Norman falls crazy in love with Sophie, who is an Olympic Swimmer and has a job teaching at the local YWCA. Norman pulls crazy antics trying to vie for Sophie's affections (who is not interested), and talks about her Marine fiancé to try and keep Norman at bay. After Norman gets Sophie fired from the YWCA because he harasses her there and causes all sorts of problems, Andy gives Sophie a job to be nice to Norman so he can focus and meet his deadlines. She is up for the challenge, but in the process falls in love with Andy, and the story plays out from there.

Not new to the BCT company, all three seasoned castmates are also board members for the theatre. Massey is charming as "Arkansas' Martha Washington" and has great tension and chemistry between both of her male counterparts; McDonald embraces the spastic love-struck nature of Norman's character; and Bowman plays it cool yet demanding trying to keep the peace and his magazine afloat. There is quite a bit of physical comedy that Review: THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL at Batesville Community Theatre opens in new venue keeps the audience laughing, which helps to overlook the more dated humor of the play's somewhat chauvinistic dialogue.

For opening night, BCT hospitality was passing out free snacks and drinks. I don't know what kind of cookie they were serving that had toffee and icing, but it was delicious, and I want more! The inside of the theater was spacious and had room for people to sit at group tables. This place has potential to be a fantastic facility for the whole community to gather for all sorts of events, and there is plenty of parking-plus, the inside temperature was great.

Coming up in August, BCT will be performing ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and then in February DRINKING HABIT by Tom Smith. For more information on programming or how to join Arkansas' longest running community theatre, visit their website at www.bctarkansas.com, or email them at bctarkansas@yahoo.com.

PRODUCTION CREW

Co-Directors Whitney Massey, Colyn Bowman, & Brandt McDonald

Tech Director Colyn Bowman

Light & Sound Tammy Bowman

House Manager Tommie McDonald & Georgette Sims

Set Design Whitney Massey

Stage Hand Chloe Massey

Marketing Brandt McDonald & Suzanne Magouyrk

Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Royal Theatre performs to sold out shows
June 26, 2022

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Royal Theatre? She thought the performers could be actual Disney charaters.
Review: Make Way For DISNEY'S MOANA, JR. at Red Curtain Theatre
June 20, 2022

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S MOANA JR at Red Curtain Theatre? She thought the show really showed off how hard the performers worked during their two-week intensive workshop.
Review: GYPSY at The Studio Theatre brings burlesque to central Arkansas
June 19, 2022

What did our critic think of GYPSY at The Studio Theatre? Theresa thought the show had excellent singing, dancing, and took the mother/daughter relationships to the next level.
BWW Review: ALWAYS....PATSY CLINE at The Weekend Theater is the show to see this summer
June 13, 2022

What did our critic think of ALWAYS....PATSY CLINE at The Weekend Theater? She thought the talent in this show is phenomenal and so funny that there were tears.
BWW Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Morrilton High School goes on after a two-year wait
May 12, 2022