Review: THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL at Batesville Community Theatre opens in new venue

Even though the Batesville Community Theatre has been around for 50 years, this was my first time visiting this troupe, who recently moved into a new facility at 1295 E Main Street, in Batesville. To christen the new building, BCT is performing THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL by Neil Simon through Sunday, July 10.

Co-directed by the three cast members, THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL is a comedy about a love triangle between government protest magazine writer Norman Cornell (Brandt McDonald), his editor/roommate Andy Hobart (Colyn Bowman), and the new girl next door Sophie Rauschmeyer (Whitney Massey). Eccentric writer Norman falls crazy in love with Sophie, who is an Olympic Swimmer and has a job teaching at the local YWCA. Norman pulls crazy antics trying to vie for Sophie's affections (who is not interested), and talks about her Marine fiancé to try and keep Norman at bay. After Norman gets Sophie fired from the YWCA because he harasses her there and causes all sorts of problems, Andy gives Sophie a job to be nice to Norman so he can focus and meet his deadlines. She is up for the challenge, but in the process falls in love with Andy, and the story plays out from there.

Not new to the BCT company, all three seasoned castmates are also board members for the theatre. Massey is charming as "Arkansas' Martha Washington" and has great tension and chemistry between both of her male counterparts; McDonald embraces the spastic love-struck nature of Norman's character; and Bowman plays it cool yet demanding trying to keep the peace and his magazine afloat. There is quite a bit of physical comedy that keeps the audience laughing, which helps to overlook the more dated humor of the play's somewhat chauvinistic dialogue.

For opening night, BCT hospitality was passing out free snacks and drinks. I don't know what kind of cookie they were serving that had toffee and icing, but it was delicious, and I want more! The inside of the theater was spacious and had room for people to sit at group tables. This place has potential to be a fantastic facility for the whole community to gather for all sorts of events, and there is plenty of parking-plus, the inside temperature was great.

Coming up in August, BCT will be performing ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and then in February DRINKING HABIT by Tom Smith. For more information on programming or how to join Arkansas' longest running community theatre, visit their website at www.bctarkansas.com, or email them at bctarkansas@yahoo.com.

PRODUCTION CREW

Co-Directors Whitney Massey, Colyn Bowman, & Brandt McDonald

Tech Director Colyn Bowman

Light & Sound Tammy Bowman

House Manager Tommie McDonald & Georgette Sims

Set Design Whitney Massey

Stage Hand Chloe Massey

Marketing Brandt McDonald & Suzanne Magouyrk