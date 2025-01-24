Review: FERGIE PHILIPPE AND AN UNLIKELY HERO at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts continuously impresses me every time I go there. The meticulously crafted art museum that is free to the public is such a treasure! The architecture and design of the AMFA really stand out, blending modern elements with a welcoming atmosphere. Then there is the posh Park Grill run by the celebrated Little Rock Chef NoraLee Bowles that everyone should allow their taste buds to experience. Also, the classes offered here are fun and inspiring. However, it’s the theatrical offerings that beckon my soul. AMFA has brought in their first Artist-In-Residence and saying that this guest is impressive is an understatement. I have big starry-heart eyes for Fergie Philippe, who is the director of AN UNLIKELY HERO, which finishes out Sunday, January 26. Grab your tiny heroes and catch the show this weekend, because you don’t want to miss it.

Before attending the world premiere of AN UNLIKELY HERO, written by Emilio Rodriguez, I had the chance to sit in on the Artist Talk, hosted by the incredible Chad Bradford. He led us through an engaging and entertaining hour, offering a glimpse into the life of Fergie Philippe. Here’s what we learned.

Broadway star Fergie Philippe is no stranger to Arkansas. At just 19 years old, he got his start with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre as an intern.

“One really cool thing about lots of theaters around the country is that they'll have apprenticeships or internship programs that essentially what you're doing is helping fill out the ensemble or other kinds of roles, and then you also help out in other ways,” Philippe said.

He talked about setting up chairs for their outdoor shows, rehearsals, classes, and eventually show time. He worked on a few shows and then was asked to join Fiddler on the Roof.

“Rebekah Scallet, who's the artistic director, gave me a call and was like ‘You're getting your BFA in musical theater right?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’ and she was like ‘Do you have any thoughts as to being in Fiddler on the Roof as well as her two other shows, and I was like, you know, if I'm gonna be honest, I never pictured myself on the show, but I’m an actor, I’ll imagine things.” Once he was told he didn’t have to do intern duties, he was all in for the show.

Growing up in Miami, his parents were super protective, so Philippe spent a lot of time indoors soaking in the magic of movies and television.

“From a very young age, I was obsessed with Jim Henson. He is my greatest artistic inspiration. The Muppets and Sesame Street and all things in that world really kind of opened my eyes and blew my mind. So, I started trying to get into puppetry. I was taking stuffed animal and gutting them and turning them into puppets.” Philippe said. He loved it so much but thought, “Working for the Henson company felt so far away, that it just didn’t feel like it was attainable, so I was like I’ll do something easier, I’ll go into theatre.”

From there, Philippe talked about lessons learned, auditions, and then launched into a heartfelt performance of a song from The Bridges of Madison County. He shared captivating stories about his time working on Broadway in Hamilton, and then thrilled the audience by singing a powerful rendition of History Has Its Eyes on You, showcasing his incredible vocal talent and leaving everyone mesmerized.

Chad then led the talk to social justice theatre and their time bringing theatre to prisons. Specifically, what kind of impact does social just theatre have on society.

“To be transparent, I don't know, because for me the idea that theater....itself will change the world, will change ideas, is hard for me to agree our grasp on. At the same time, I think that the power of theater is using a device to help you see vulnerability in a way you wouldn't have seen it before. And I think that changes minds. I think that changes the world. And I think the power to invest in that is really something different, and so for the longest time, and I've done good amount of social justice up to that point, but like I found it to be preachy; I found it to be not so effective until we did Groveland,” Philippe said.

“And I'll tell you a quick story just to kind of when my mind started shifting. When you get to the correctional facilities, if you’re gonna bring anything in, you obviously have to go through, you know, all the systems and the security and the check in, and so we had to arrive at the hour and a half early just for them to inspect our set, our costumes, us, get our fingerprints. We had to do this whole process. And it was most of our, you know, most of us it was our first time going into the prison, and the thing I was not expecting was that in that version I was playing Anthony and I was playing Moriah. And so part of my costume was a dress and one of the guards looked at the dress and said, ‘be careful with the guys in here when they see you in that.’ And I just went ‘what?’ And he was just like, you know, they don't got none,’ and just the tones that the guard had about it was just, I was so disgusted, and I was so unprepared for this person who essentially is there to “protect them.” It just was such a quick reminder of the system that these men are under.”

Though apprehensive, Philippe ended up happy about the experience.

“They (inmates) were so excited, they were so happy to be there. They were so invested and involved, and then meeting the people that you all have been working with, you know, over the past few weeks because there was an educational component that went with it. I left being like, ‘Oh my God, the impact is that, like, somebody can see this and realize they can change or somebody can see this and realize that they can adapt themselves to something different. I think that the reason that I think this unbelievably effective is because the people at the helm of it have such a fierce belief that humanity, a fierce belief in empathy, and a fierce belief in what goes past somebody's choices, and I think that what is the direction that Social Justice Theater is moving in now. I'm really excited by this kind of lack of tiptoeing, and that's really fun to watch. Now it’s like, ‘no, I don't care about being palatable. I don't care about coming off in a way that will help people understand this. If you don't understand this, you need to go figure it out.’ And I think that I'm excited to see the different forms that take. I think there's a lot of social justice theatre out there that people don't realize that it is social justice, and so I'm really excited about this new era.”

With that, he sang If Ever I would Leave You from Camelot, and we all collectively swooned. Every.single.one.of.us! Even when he is just standing still, he embodies the character and just hypnotizes you. I was definitely under whatever spell he was casting!

Then he delved into life beyond Broadway, discussing his passion for puppetry, which seamlessly segued into a conversation about An Unlikely Hero. As the talk drew to a close, Philippe left the audience spellbound with a stunning performance of If I Can’t Love Her from Beauty and the Beast, showcasing his remarkable range and emotional depth. It was a memorable finale to an already unforgettable event.

That Sunday, I returned to AMFA to watch An Unlikely Hero. The anticipation had been building ever since the Artist Talk, and the performance did not disappoint. The production was a brilliant blend of creativity, emotion, and storytelling that captivated the audience from start to finish.

Jordan (Adrian Hinojosa) doesn’t fit in at villain school, so he decides he is going to try out hero school before giving up completely. There, he meets Alex (Quinn Gasaway), who has the power to freeze things, and Zion (Tim Cooper), who has the power to set things on fire. Guiding them is Dr. Mars (Verda Davenport), who has the power to harness other people’s powers. With her guidance and the support of his loyal turtle companion, Chelle (LaDarius Lamar Jamerson), Jordan embarks on a journey to discover his true potential and embrace who he is meant to be.

This superhero team was an absolute delight. It was easy to root for Adrian’s portrayal of Jordan. His longing to belong and his determination to find his place in a world that seemed to reject him were both sincere and relatable. Adrian brought depth and vulnerability to the character, making Jordan’s journey all the more compelling.

Puppeteer LaDarius brought Chelle to life with remarkable ease, infusing the character with a vibrant and memorable personality. Through skillful movements and expressive voice work, he transformed the turtle into a lovable and dynamic presence on stage, making Chelle an unforgettable part of the story.

Verda Davenport always brings a commanding presence to her roles, and her portrayal of Dr. Mars was no exception. She imbued the character with strength, wisdom, and a nurturing energy that made her both inspiring and approachable.

Tim and Quinn always crack me up whenever they’re paired together, and this time, their dynamic was even more entertaining as they worked to harness their powers. However, their greatest superpower wasn’t just on stage—it was their ability to connect with the audience.

In this performance, the audience was filled with enthusiastic kids who were fully immersed in the show. Whenever the kids yelled out comments or reactions, Tim and Quinn responded in the most brilliant and humorous ways, making the experience interactive and unforgettable. Their quick wit and genuine engagement created a magical atmosphere, leaving both kids and adults laughing and cheering throughout the performance.

This rolling world premiere is part of With Great Power: The TYA Biopic Superhero Project, an extraordinary national collaboration involving 23 playwrights and 27 theaters for young audiences. The initiative is dedicated to inspiring a new generation of plays about heroes for young people.

For more information on how to join our superhero friends, visit their website at https://arkmfa.org.

