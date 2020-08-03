Malco Theatre in Arkansas Closes Doors Temporarily

Malco Theatre in Arkansas, which originally reopened to the public in June, has closed its doors again, KNWA News reports.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas location, located at 3956 N. Steele Boulevard, reopened on June 26 under Phase Two. The theatre had closed in March due to the pandemic.

In a statement from the theatre reported by KNWA News, the theatre shares, "In the interest of the safety of our guests and employees, as well as in alignment with guidance from federal, state, and local authorities, Malco Theatres is doing our part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus."

The reasoning behind closing again was not given.

