MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Announced At Royal Theatre

The Royal Players present Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical at the historic Royal Theatre in Downtown Benton, Thursday December 5th at 7:00 p.m. and December 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th at 7:00 p.m,. as well as Sunday, December 8th and 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 General Admission, $12 Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students with valid i.d., and $6 for 12th Grade and below.

Tickets available at https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com/ and theroyaltheatre.org. Call 501-315-5483 for more information about this show.

This production is sponsored by The Jeff Mattingly Foundation and First Security Bank with an additional partnership with Just Ice Cream

Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Wilson, Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture, Story by Valentine Davies, Screen Play by George Seaton.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is Directed by Matthew Burns, with Music Direction by Heidi McCartney, Choreography by Brooke Finley, and Stage Management by Ryan Mitchem

With an elaborate story book set, a wall of Christmas presents, and a heartfelt story of family, Miracle on 34th Street The Musical is sure to dazzle anyone. Relatable for all ages, this musical tells the story of Doris Walker, a divorcee and driven career woman who works at Macy's in New York City during its heyday right after WWII, and her little daughter, Susan. Neither of them believe in Santa or the magic of Christmas, but Fred Gaily, the Marine next door, is determined to change their lives if he can only soften Doris's heart. At the same time, even though the crowds are more worried about where to find the cheapest Christmas present and have lost the joy of what the season is all about, Kris Kringle is determined to help everyone in New York find the true meaning of Christmas.

Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Hollyberries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "Here's Love," this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. Since one of the themes of the show is the importance of family, for the first time, the Royal Theatre offers a cast of actors that includes 4 generations of the same family, a brother and sister duo with their grandfather, twins, and a father and daughter pair all on stage together in this classic Christmas musical.

Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





