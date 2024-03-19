LAUGHS IN SPANISH Comes to TheatreSquared This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Laughs in Spanish" by Alexis Scheer will open in TheatreSquared’s Spring Theatre on March 27 in co-production with Stages Houston and will run through May 5. Tickets, ranging in price from $43 to $68, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/laughs-in-spanish.

Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, has a problem: her showroom is an active crime scene. Part caper comedy and part telenovela, "Laughs in Spanish" shows how far Mariana will go to save the show—even if it means accepting help from her mother, a larger-than-life film-and-television star who always steals the spotlight.

In praise of "Laughs in Spanish", the Houston Chronicle hailed it as "a playfully clever and often hilarious ensemble piece," while OnStage Colorado described it as a "mother-daughter comedy with plenty of laughs and a healthy dash of Latin spice."

"The play’s themes resonate with me deeply—themes of women in the arts, mothers in the arts, and, ultimately, the sacrifices we make for our loved ones, so they have a capacity for joy that allows them to laugh with their whole heart, unedited," notes Director Rebecca Rivas. Rivas is TheatreSquared’s Senior Artistic Associate and Program Director for the LatinX Theatre Project; her directorial work at T2 include "American Mariachi" and "Native Gardens."

With "Laughs", T2 is also celebrating a remarkable new partnership with Stages Houston, the near-50-year-old theater whose mission matches that of TheatreSquared.

The show’s acting company includes Amanda Martinez, Sarah Sachi, Ricardo Pérez Dávila, Tonie Knight, and Annie Wild.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tanya Orellana, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Lighting Designer Javier Moreno, Sound Designer Cricket Myers, and Stage Manager Emely Zepeda.

"We’re excited to present a production that we think wonderfully mirrors the vibrancy of spring," says T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "This affecting, laughter-filled play is a celebration of life and joy that we hope touches your hearts just as it has ours."

Tickets

Performances of "Laughs in Spanish" are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, and Sat and Sun at 2pm at TheatreSquared’s Spring Theatre on 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $43-$68. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full six-play packages starting at $180, with four play flex packages starting at $106. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.



Through T2’s Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.