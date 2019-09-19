ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Announced At Walton Arts Center

Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers when Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville comes to Walton Arts Center Oct. 22-27 for eight performances. Along with the show, audiences can enhance their Broadway experience with three extras - an add-on craft cocktail class, Tropical Garden Party or Book Club.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Tickets start at $32 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box offices, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons can also reserve parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

Mix things up before the show with a craft cocktail class led by Maxine's Tap Room's skilled mixologists prior to the Friday, Oct. 25 performance. Participants will enjoy a hands-on class where they will make and enjoy two drinks with light appetizers before seeing the show. The add-on cocktail class is $35, and patrons must be 21 to participate.

Get your mind on island time Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4:30-7:30 pm with a Tropical Garden Party in Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater. Featuring the music of Paul Tull & The Amazing Islanders, and presented in partnership with Walton Arts Center and the Northwest Arkansas Parrothead Club, proceeds from the party will benefit Serve NWA's New Beginnings. Party tickets are $25 each or pair it with a show ticket and the party is just $15.

If you've already got tickets to the show, why not register for the Broadway Book Club? Read Tales from Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffett on your own, see the show and then meet up with other fans of Broadway and books on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 pm to discuss the two works. Each participant is responsible for their book and show ticket purchases. Books are for sale at Walton Arts Center's General Mills Box Office whiles supplies last. Participation is free, but you must register at waltonartscenter.org.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), Escape to Margaritaville is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Music supervision and arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Choreography by Tony Award-nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), and associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville). Scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic).

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 215,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 300 public events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 35,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 250 volunteers donate 28,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors, allowing audience members to enjoy world-class performances at a great price. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.





