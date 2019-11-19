BWW Review: NORTH POLE'S GOT TALENT at Rialto Community Arts Center bring in the holiday season

Are you ready for Christmas? Well the Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton has the show that will jump start your holiday season into high gear with North Pole's Got Talent. Written by Lavinia Roberts, this holiday spin off brings the inhabitants of the North Pole to compete for a "super secret surprise," including the elves, reindeer, Jack Frost and the Snow Queen. Director Casey Myers has brought together a true community cast for this production ranging from age one to folks in their golden years. This blend includes children, teachers, a doctor, and many others all sharing the Rialto stage bringing holiday cheer to the attendees of the show.

In the vein of America's Got Talent, each participant sings and or dances and then are scored by the three judges-Santa (Lindell Roberts) Mrs. Claus (Marie Roberts) and Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer (Katie Hoyt). The show is MC'd by elves Mistletoe (Amanda Autrey) and Holly (Irene Taylor), and are brought out by the list-carrying stage manager Coal (Johnny Bertram), who questions whether or not people deserve second chances.

The costume designer has put a lot of attention into the detail of the costumes. The winner on best dressed goes to Jack Frost (Jesse Burgener) and the Snow Queen (Dr. Lydia Trauth). Both are very statuesque, and the headdress is amazing! The makeup is on point as well. The detail in the reindeer faces bring an extra pop underneath the cruel stage lights. And the set looks like it came out of a Hallmark movie. It is warm and inviting and how you wish your own home looked during the holiday season.

The play wraps up this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. You can order tickets online at rialtomorrilton.com or pay at the door.





