BWW Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE-A LIVE RADIO PLAY at The Weekend Theater

When watching a Blackbox performance, there is this intimate feeling and up-closeness that you can't get from bigger auditoriums. If you haven't been to a production at The Weekend Theater, 1007 W 7th St, in Little Rock, you need to go this coming weekend Friday-Sunday, December 17-19, for the last showings of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE-A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry. For lack of a better adjective, it was absolutely wonderful! The cast was cheerful, the costumes were Christmas-y and the whole format was very creative.

Watching a "live" radio play is different from a normal play. The actors and audience members are transported to the days without television, and they come up with their own sound effects and often play several different voices/characters. Such was the case with TWT actors. Directed by Karena Malott, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE-A LIVE RADIO PLAY whisked the audience back in time as a studio audience for radio and started the preshow with live caroling studio singers and then introduction of the "players." From there they had announcers, commercials, and the show itself. It was more of an event really. There was so much going on.

For those of you not familiar with It's a Wonderful Life, George Bailey (Michael Harmon) wants to leave town and explore the world and go to college, but when his father dies, he is forced to take over the Bailey Building and Loan Business, which touches the lives of almost everyone in town. When his Uncle Billy (Drew Ellis) accidentally gives $8000 to Mr. Potter (MICHAEL HENDERSON), the man who wants the Baileys to fail, George contemplates suicide, and his angel Clarence (Scott Doss) shows him what life would be like if he was never born. It's a touching story of how one person can make a difference in so many people's lives.

Though I haven't actually seen It's a Wonderful Life before this show, I knew the premise of it and watching the actors take on multiple roles was fascinating. Michael Harmon, who played Jack Laurents who played George Bailey, and Tricia H. Spione, who played Sally Applewhite who played Mary Hatch, stayed with their characters. Confused yet? The rest of the actors who have character names all played three, four or five roles, possibly more. It was great! You never knew who was going to be voicing which character next, and their range of the different voices was so much fun to watch.

Central Arkansas is blessed with talented artists who give of their craft free of charge, and this is especially true for The Weekend Theater. Everyone volunteers, from the stage managers and ticket sellers to the actors and lighting people. Ticket sales aren't enough to keep live theater thriving. They need your help. So, go see the show this weekend, and while you are there, sponsor an upcoming show, take out an ad, or simply donate more than the ticket price. Every little bit helps keep the lights on and allows for these people to bring entertainment that you can't get anywhere else. For more information, check out their website at www.weekendtheater.org.

Cast

Michael Harmon as Jake Laurents (George Bailey)

Tricia H. Spione as Sally Applewhite (Mary Hatch)

Scott Doss as Harry "Jazzbo" Heywood

MICHAEL HENDERSON as Freddie Filmore

Susan Thomey as Lana Sherwood

Drew Ellis as Henry Cloud

Steven Jones as "Stage Manager"/Foley Artist

Elizabeth Reha as Ensemble

Clint Kesterson as Ensemble

Anne Mancino as Ensemble