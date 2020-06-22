Arkansas Repertory Theatre Gives Voices to the Next Generation with THE HEARD PROJECT

Arkansas Repertory Theatre is promoting younger voices with their Heard Project, an "ongoing writing and performance outreach program."

The goal of this project, The Rep says, is to "give teens a supportive environment, creative freedom, and a platform to share their lived experiences."

An onstage performance of these projects was cancelled due to the global health crisis.

Learn more about the project by watching the video below and visit the site to view some of the projects HERE.


