Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Faculty Of Teaching Artists For Summer Education Programs

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced the educational faculty members to lead The Rep's summer of four different week-long theatre education day-camps for middle and high school students. The Arkansas Rep is able to provide students in Central Arkansas with the opportunity to work with an internationally-trained faculty of teaching artists from Arkansas, New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and more. The faculty's teaching artists vary in disciplines of musical and non-musical theatre, including music and singing, dance, acting, writing and devising, and technical theatre and design.

The faculty's teaching artists who are from or based in Arkansas include Dorse Brown (Fire Shut Up in My Bones at NYC's Metropolitan Opera. TV: So You Think You Can Dance. Arkansas Rep: Into The Woods), Bridget Davis (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas. Arkansas Rep: Million Dollar Quartet, Into The Woods), Leann Jones (UA Little Rock vocal coach and pianist. National Tours: Wicked, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. Arkansas Rep: Sister Act, Mamma Mia!), Lauren Ayn Lusk (Scenic Design: Arkansas Shakespear Theatre, University of Central Arkansas, AMFA Children's Theatre, UA Little Rock. Assistant Director of Drama at Arkansas Governor's School, teacher and thespian troupe director at Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School), Katherine Tanner Silverman (2020 Festival Director for The International Voices Project, co-producer of Collab24 festival, co-deviser of Hindsight 2020. Training: MFA in European Devised Performance, Columbia College Chicago/Arthaus-Berlin, Germany) Emily Swenskie (Training: MFA in Performance and Pedagogy, Texas Tech University), and Allison Stodola Wilson (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, original Moscow cast of 42nd Street. Training: Anne Reinking's Broadway Theatre Project, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet. Arkansas Rep: Chicago, Anything Goes, A Chorus Line. Ballet Arkansas: The Nutcracker).

The faculty also includes teaching artists based in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and more, including Kevin Alan Brown (Co-Artistic Director of Redd Key Dance Theatre. Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre: Guys and Dolls, Macbeth), Rebekah Bruce (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, Company. National Tour: Mean Girls), and David Goodloe (TV/Film: Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Proven Innocent).

THE SUMMER 2022 COURSES:

Collaborative Theatre Performance | Rising 6th - 12th Grades

Musical Theatre | Rising 6th - 8th Grades

Technical Theatre | Rising 9th - 12th Graders

Musical Theatre Conservatory | Rising 9th - 12th Grades

Each program is one week long between July 18 and July 29, 2022, consisting of full-day sessions and concluding with a final showcase performance. Auditions are not required for enrollment, except for Musical Theatre Conservatory. Class sizes are limited. All students will be required to present proof of up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available upon application, as well as payment plans. More information can be found at www.TheRep.org/classes-and-camps/ including course descriptions, dates and times, how to register, audition information, and how to apply for scholarships.

TWO MORE WEEKS OF INTO THE WOODS:

The enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after" runs now through May 15 only. Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a 2nd beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant. Time called the musical "non-stop pure pleasure. A ravishing explosion of color and melody and magic and laughter."

Arkansas Times called Into The Woods at The Rep, "funny and very entertaining... standout performances from an excellent cast... an enchanting piece of work!" Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said, "foot-tapping is inevitable."

Performances run now through May 15 only. Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.