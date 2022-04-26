Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season And Subscriptions On Sale

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce its 2022/23 season of all new productions. Subscription packages are on sale now at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor | September 27-October 16, 2022

Guys & Dolls | November 29-December 30, 2022

Every Brilliant Thing | January 31-March 19, 2023

Little Shop of Horrors | April 4-30, 2023

Clyde's | June 6-25, 2023

Plus, FLEX, a bonus digital production exclusively for Subscribers | July 12-24, 2022

2022/23 Season Subscription Series Options:

"Pick Now" Series: Reserve your same seats for the same performance during each show's run.

Value Series (All Weeknights, 1st Saturday/Sunday): $141-$253

Standard Series (2nd or 3rd Friday/Saturday/Sunday): $149-$268.50

Opening Night Gala Series (1st Friday): $211-$323

"Pick Later" Series: Reserve a preferred seating spot now, and choose your performance dates closer to time.

Standard Series (Any performance*): $252

Under 30 Series (Any performance*): $155

The easiest way to never miss out is to become a season subscriber. Subscribers receive 15% off single ticket prices and have priority access to the best seats in the house. Subscribers also receive:

Free, covered parking connected to the theatre

15% discounts on all concessions and additional single tickets

Free, unlimited ticket exchanges if your plans change

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other special benefits

All Returning Season Subscribers will be offered the option to renew with their same seat/series choices. The Rep's Box Office will contact past subscribers directly after subscriptions go on sale. If you have questions, call the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Also on sale now are "FlexPass" single tickets-a package of 5 or more tickets for use at any performance* for a savings of up to 15%.

(*Additional charge for Opening Night Gala performances.)

Also On Sale, Into The Woods:

Single tickets are on sale for Into The Woods, running April 19-May 15. Single tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office.

Into The Woods is the enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after!" Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant. Time called the musical "non-stop pure pleasure. A ravishing explosion of color and melody and magic and laughter."

Performances run April 19-May 15, 2022, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org.

Registration Open For Summer 2022 Education Programs:

The Rep is excited to announce a summer of four different week-long theatre education day-camps for middle and high school students.

Collaborative Theatre Performance | Rising 6th - 12th Grades

Musical Theatre | Rising 6th - 8th Grades

Technical Theatre | Rising 9th - 12th Graders

Musical Theatre Conservatory | Rising 9th - 12th Grades

Each program is one week long between July 18 and July 29, 2022, consisting of full-day sessions and concluding with a final showcase performance. Auditions are not required for enrollment, except for Musical Theatre Conservatory. Class sizes are limited. All students will be required to present proof of full and up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available upon application, as well as payment plans. More information can be found at www.TheRep.org/classes-and-camps/ including course descriptions, dates and times, how to register, audition information, and how to apply for scholarships.