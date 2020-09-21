Arkansas Arts Council Announces Recipients of Individual Artist Fellowship Awards

A panel annually selects the nine artists that receive the $4,000 grant in rotating categories.

The Arkansas Arts Council has awarded the Individual Artist Fellowship awards, Arkansas Online reports.

A panel annually selects the nine artists that receive the $4,000 grant in rotating categories. This year's categories were painting, excluding works on paper; theatre directing and screenwriting.

For theatre directing, the recipients were:

Morgan Hicks, Justin A. Pike, and Erika Wilhite

For painting, excluding works on paper, the recipients were:

Susan Chambers, Jody Travis Thompson, and Ray Allen Parker

For screenwriting, the recipients were:

Justin Blake Crum, Jasmine Serena Greer, and Lauren Ferebee

Read more about the recipients HERE.

The Arkansas Arts Council advances and empowers the arts by providing services and funding for programming that encourages and assists literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence. The Arkansas Arts Council also provides technical and financial assistance to Arkansas arts organizations and other providers of cultural and educational programs. This statewide programming and assistance ultimately provides cultural, educational and economic opportunities for the benefit of all Arkansans.

Shows View More Arkansas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You