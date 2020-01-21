Wynn Las Vegas Welcomes Back Comedian Jim Gaffigan With All New 'The Pale Tourist' World Tour

Five-time GRAMMY Award nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan will return to the stage at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater this summer. Gaffigan will perform two back-to-back shows of his all-new "The Pale Tourist" World Tour on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Gaffigan saw his biggest year to date in 2019 with an astonishing eight films opening, including three premieres at the Sundance Film Festival and two leading roles. He also released his seventh stand up special, and first with Amazon, Quality Time, making history as their first original comedy special. Adding to his successes, Gaffigan sold out two separate runs at Encore Theater in May and December 2019.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: June 13, 2020; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.50-$129.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Known around the world for his unique brand of humor, Gaffigan has also gained recognition as a two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winner and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. For more information, visit jimgaffigan.com.





