World's Fastest Magician Hans Klok Debuts Holiday Production Tonight At Excalibur Hotel & Casino

After a triumphant return to Las Vegas earlier this year, internationally renowned magician Hans Klok adds an exhilarating new holiday spin to his latest family-friendly production, Hans Klok: The World's Fastest Magician. The limited holiday engagement begins tonight at 7 p.m. in the new state-of-the-art showroom at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Tickets are now on sale.

"This is the most magical time of the year, and I'm thrilled to unveil new elements of my production to celebrate the Christmas season," said Klok. "This show was created to entertain the entire family, and it's the perfect chance to introduce your loved ones to the magic of Hans Klok - they might even get a chance to be part of the show!"

After conquering the world of magic for well over a decade, Klok returned to Las Vegas earlier this year to showcase his ground-breaking illusions in the fully immersive, 425-seat Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur. With the approaching holiday season, he developed a unique take on his show to give fans a dynamic spectacle about the joy of Christmas. Featuring innovative holiday-inspired magic tricks, audience interaction, festive music, candies, and more, this is a can't-miss adventure perfect for all ages.

Alex Schechter, senior vice president of SPI Entertainment said, "SPI Entertainment is excited to be bringing this limited holiday engagement of Hans Klok: The World's Fastest Magician to the Excalibur for all ages to experience and enjoy the magic of the holiday season."

The holiday run of Hans Klok: The World's Fastest Magician will perform nightly at 7 p.m. (dark Dec. 6, 13, 20, 22, 31) inside the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, with matinees on select Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. (matinees available Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 21, 22, 28, 29). Tickets start at $44.95 plus tax and service fees. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at any MGM Resorts International box office, online at mgmresorts.com/mirage or ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 963-9634 or (702) 792-7777.

Limited time offer of $39 all-inclusive tickets are available only at the Excalibur box office. Follow Klok on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HansKlokVegas, and for more information please visit hansklok.vegas.





