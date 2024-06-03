World Premiere of THE WILL TO LIVE By Juliana Renee Martin Comes To Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juliana Renee Martin will premiere her directorial and playwright debut, "The Will to Live," at the esteemed and historical Las Vegas Little Theatre.

"The Will to Live" is part of the theatre's highly anticipated 13th Annual Fringe Festival. Follow the Wright family as Angela, eldest daughter to Dorothy, takes charge of the finances and the family since the passing of her father, seven months prior. With only mother and daughter in the home, while constantly being interrupted from Dorothy's other children, "The Will to Live" shows audiences in reverse the power of family, greed, & unconditional love in under one hour. This compelling narrative is brought to life by the incredible talents of Sherri Brewer and Kim Forest, both of whom have captivated audiences with their outstanding performances.

For tickets and information, please visit: https://app.artspeople.com/index.php?show=239547 or contact the Las Vegas Little Theatre Box office at 702-362-7996.

SHOW DATES: June 8 at 8pm June 9 at 1pm June 15 at 6:15pm June 16 at 6pm.

Starring: Sherri Brewer, Kim Forest, Adam Dooley, Glenn Health, and Jamie Carvelli

Comments