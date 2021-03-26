Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Unlocks The Doors And Welcomes Visitors In Celebratory Fashion

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, has officially opened to the public, welcoming invited guests, locals and visitors to the newly reimagined casino-resort on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in triumphant fashion.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas delivers a one-of-a-kind integrated resort experience with 1,500 Chambers and suites, the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues, and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

The evening kicked off with a ceremonial door unlocking by Richard "Boz" Bosworth, President and CEO, JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas along with property executives, partners and local officials. Property partners included Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Interim COO Ray Pineault, Virgin Hotels CEO James Bermingham and Hilton Executive Vice President & President of Americas Danny Hughes who all shared their enthusiasm on the opening of the property, the return of travel and most importantly the energy that a property such as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas brings to the destination.

The opening festivities featured Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson who officially declared Thursday, March 25, 2021 "Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Day" in the county as well as presented Bosworth with a key to the Las Vegas Strip. In traditional fashion, Mohegan Tribal Councilors Joe Soper and Ken Davison presented a gift to Bosworth and Lou Serafini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fengate, including a hand-crafted Mohegan gourd, sweetgrass and a Mohegan blanket.

The event concluded with a surprise arrival from the cast of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas' "Us. Unstoppable." campaign as they danced their way to the property atop the signature red double-decker bus and then sashayed down the red carpet into the resort.

"There are positive signs pointing to another great Las Vegas comeback. No city does it better than Las Vegas," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "We are so excited that we have our team members back to work and that our doors are open to welcome back locals and tourists to the city. In 1995 the Hard Rock Hotel was dubbed a Las Vegas resort for the next generation. 26 years later we believe that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is the new Las Vegas resort for the next generation."

Reservations are currently being accepted and can be made directly on the hotel's website, www.virginhotelslv.com or by calling 800.693.7625.