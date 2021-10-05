Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Debuts Weekly Open Mic Night, Beginning October 6

Kicking off on October 6 at 8 p.m., Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will launch a weekly open mic night, hosted by local musician and personality, Shawn Eiferman, inside The Shag Room. Open mic night will continue weekly, Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Local musicians and vocalists ready to take center stage will have the chance to perform live in The Shag Room, offering state-of-the-art audio quality at the fun, groovy signature venue of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Contestants will be judged by host Shawn Eiferman and audience reception of the performance will also play a factor in the judging process. Music fans are encouraged to attend to enjoy sounds from the city's up-and-coming artists while sipping on unique cocktails from the expansive and curated menu.

"Entertainment is one of the many focal points of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," said Gary Scott, Chief Operating Officer of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "We look forward to welcoming this city's best and brightest new stars at our weekly open mic night."

Musicians and vocalists should arrive at The Shag Room and advise Shawn Eiferman of their interest to participate. All participants will be entered into a nightly drawing to win a one-night stay at the resort. Quarterly, grand prize winners will be drawn to receive a paid performance at The Shag Room and a two-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Participants must be 21+ to perform at open mic night. Official rules can be found here.