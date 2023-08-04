Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency

The last shows of Perry's PLAY residency will be from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

In a one-on-one interview that aired today on “Good Morning America,” ABC News’ Chris Connelly caught up with Grammy®-nominated star Katy Perry in Las Vegas as she opened up about motherhood, what’s next in her career, and how she’s feeling as the end of her Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: Play” nears in November 2023.

Of her Las Vegas residency, Perry said, "I will always remember this joy of community and family and togetherness […] It's been a bunch of strangers under one roof singing the same song. So, there's an energy that's wonderful." She added, "I'll never forget that energy. I'll never forget the joy. I'll never forget the happiness."

On what’s next for Perry, she said that she’s been writing new material: "I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old." She added, "I will be back, but let me get this right."

The last shows of her residency, which were announced in April, will be from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4. Check out the dates and how to get tickets here.

Perry's epic residency first debuted at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and has been embraced by thousands of beloved fans at each jaw-dropping performance. The top-level execution of the state-of-the-art engagement hasn't gone unnoticed, as "Katy Perry: PLAY'' was recently nominated for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for "Best Residency," and named the winner for "Best Strip Headliner" by Best of Las Vegas in 2022.

The multi-platinum artist will continue to deliver her spectacular and imaginative sets with larger-than-life props and intricate production through November 4, 2023.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus.

The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Watch the interview here:






