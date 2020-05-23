VIDEO: Western Nevada College Virtual Choir Performs 'One Day More'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WNMTC performed Les Misérables in fall of 2013 and it moved everyone in the cast, crew, orchestra and audience so deeply that they decided to make "One Day More" the first project of Broadway Rising! virtual choir.

Several of the soloists in this number were the leads in the 2013 production.

Watch the video below!

Check back for more performances from Broadway Rising! in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You