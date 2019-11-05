University of Nevada, Las Vegas Releases December Schedule

UNLV has released its schedule for December. See a list of events below! For more information visit: https://spark.adobe.com/page/zsqZRL6WItH9k/

UNLV 2019 Fall Jazz Festival

Dec. 2, 3 & 4, 2019

$10 - All Seats. Black Box Theatre at UNLV.

The UNLV Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Jazz Guitar Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble III in the UNLV Jazz Fall Festival.

NCT Presents: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - Dec. 6-15, 2019

The classic novel by C.S. Lewis is brought to spectacular life as we follow Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter into their adventures in Narnia. Together with their band of allies, including Mr. Tumnus the fawn and the legendary lion Aslan, the children are drawn into battle against the evil White Witch. This beloved story of love, faith, courage, and giving is a true celebration of the holiday season that the whole family will enjoy.

UNLV Opera - Fairies & Fairy Tales - Dec. 5, 2019, 7:30pm

$10 - All Seats. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

UNLV Opera Theater presents "Fairies & Fairy Tales," scenes from operas with fairies as characters and focusing on fairy tales.

Las Vegas Flute Ensemble - Dec. 6, 2017 7:30 PM

Free and Open to the Public. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Red Rock Wind Quintet Recital - Dec. 8, 2019 7:30 PM

Free and Open to the Public. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Voctave: Spirit of the Season - Dec. 17, 2019, 7:30pm

$50 - $40 - $30 - $20 - Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

Orlando-based, 11-member a cappella group Voctave helps celebrate the holidays with a program of holiday favorites. Chart-toppers on Billboard, Voctave's YouTube and Facebook videos have been viewed by over 100 million.

Connective Tissue: Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya

Now until February 22, 2020

Free and open to the public. Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is pleased to present Connective Tissue, the first large-scale assembly of works by renowned neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya. The exhibition features large scale murals and interactive installations enriched by Phingbodhipakkiya's belief that power and impact are created through connections and networks. "Just as a flawless pirouette requires recruitment and control of nearly every muscle group in a dancer's body, the things we hope to achieve as a society cannot be done by individual effort alone," she says, "they require collective action."





