U.S. Figure Skating's 2019 Skate America Comes To Orleans Arena Oct. 18-20

Coming to Las Vegas for the first time, U.S. Figure Skating's 2019 Skate America, presented by American Cruise Lines, will bring the world's top figure skaters to the Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20. Single-session tickets are now available for purchase starting at $30 plus fees.

The event is the first of six stops of the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. Other stops during the 2019 series include Canada, France, Russia and Japan with skaters competing to qualify for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in December in Torino, Italy.

The event will feature three days of competition in the women's, men's, pairs and ice dance categories. The men's and pairs short programs are set for Friday, Oct. 18, as well as the rhythm dance and ladies short program. The free skates and free dance for all four disciplines will take place Saturday, Oct. 19. The event concludes Sunday, Oct. 20, with the Skating Spectacular, an exhibition of champions, medalists and invited guests.

The event will be headlined by United States' two-time reigning World champion Nathan Chen; Olympian Bradie Tennell; reigning United States pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc; and two-time World medalist ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

For more information about Skate America, please visit www.2019skateamerica.com.

Single-session tickets start at $30 plus fees. All-session packages that include access to all five sessions and practice sessions start at $175 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com or www.2019skateamerica.com/tickets; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Photo courtesy of Jay Adeff





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You