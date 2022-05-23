Trudy Carmichael's Back In Town For One Night Only At Majestic Repertory Theater

Majestic Repertory Theater is thrilled to welcome back everyone's favorite fictional Las Vegas lounge legend, Trudy Carmichael to their stage on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:00pm for an encore performance of her improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!

Trudy has LIVED (and nearly died), LOVED (and often lost) more than most mere mortals, but she gets through all of her trials and tribulations through the art of song! Forget your troubles and let lively Las Vegas lounge legend Trudy Carmichael (along with her astounding accompanist) entertain you in her daring once-in-a-lifetime improvised cabaret featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - all created ON THE SPOT inspired by YOUR suggestions.

Actor and musical improviser, Robin Rothman dazzles as flashy fictional Las Vegas icon, Trudy Carmichael alongside Faustino Solis on the keys, with Sean Taylor as her extravagant emcee, Shane Taymor. Taking full advantage of the art of musical improv and inspiration drawn from the audience, they present an unforgettable and entirely unpredictable improvised cabaret that's not to be missed!

WHAT: Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!

WHO: By Robin Rothman & the audience; Musical Direction by Faustino Solis

WHEN: 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31st

WHERE: The Majestic Repertory Theater (1217 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104)

HOW MUCH: $15 Online; $20 at the Door

RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

TICKETS: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/majestic/706675#

SHOW WEBSITE: https://buytickets.at/majestic/706675

MORE INFO: https://www.trudycarmichael.com/trudy-carmichael-presents