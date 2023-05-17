Troy Heard's Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next Week

Performances run Thursday May 25 - Sunday, June 11.

Troy Heard's Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next Week

Dismayland: Tales from the Park consists of ten short plays slyly subverting the myths of the Happiest Place on Earth. Subjects range from the Rope Drop to Losing Your Knowledge, with a side trip to Bounders in Love and what really happens in the notorious final scene of that amphibian's Wild Ride. We're willing to face the Wrath of Walt to tell the Twisted Truth of the Mouse!

"I started writing Dismayland in the heart of the lockdown, when it seemed like Disney trips might never happen again," says writer/director Troy Heard. "So I played around with some bizarre concepts inspired by real life events - in the vein of the (Disney owned) Marvel Comics 'What If' series. It's definitely a comedy, ranging from the absurd to the sublime, with a little social commentary sprinkled in."

"I never knew the indelible impression Disney made on Gen X until I moved to Vegas twelve years ago. There's an entire subculture of Disney Adults here because of our day trip proximity to Anaheim, so the lore has been delved, prodded, and deep fried into our consciousness. I've worked with several former Disney entertainers who gave me insights into the bizarre secrets of the park. Plus, I was married at Disneyland, so have extra Main Street cred."

Dismayland makes its premiere in Las Vegas at Majestic Rep before hitting the Fringe Festival circuit. This production is not suitable for children under twelve.

WHAT: Disneyland: Tales from the Park by Troy Heard

WHEN: Thursday May 25 - Sunday, June 11

WHERE: Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S Main St. Las Vegas NV 89104

TICKETS: $30 Click Here




Recommended For You