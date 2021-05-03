Tropicana Las Vegas Celebrates The Return Of Entertainment At The Iconic Strip Resort

Tropicana Las Vegas is celebrating the return of entertainment as the iconic property announces the return of Legends in Concert and Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute on Thursday, May 27.

"We are excited to celebrate the reopening of two of Las Vegas' most popular headlining shows of all time here at Tropicana Las Vegas," said Mike Thoma, Assistant General Manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. "We look forward to May 27 when we will finally Raise the Curtain of our Legends in Concert Theater and let the show begin again at our legendary resort."





Legends in Concert

Performing Thursday through Saturday beginning May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world's most famous and influential icons, many gone too soon, giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from famous Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.



Legends in Concert will return with performances at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com and ticketbat.com.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show

Performing Thursday through Saturday beginning May 27 at 9:30 p.m.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show, presented by Reign Entertainment Productions, Inc. in partnership with Red Mercury Entertainment, seamlessly re-creates the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime and returns guests to the era that made "The Artist" an international superstar. Featuring a tribute to Morris Day and The Time and Vanity 6, this show is a must see for "Purple Rain" movie fans and all live music fans alike.

Tickets for Purple Reign go on sale Thursday, May 27 with ticket prices starting at $49.98 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com and ticketmaster.com.

Laugh Factory

Currently performing every Thursday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.



The Laugh Factory Comedy Club schedule is always full of the hottest comedians in the business - superstars from the big screen as well as up-and-coming Las Vegas comedians. Tickets are on sale now and start at $37.95 (excluding taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.