Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week

Catch Fraser on November 25.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week

TV Star and America's Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser will appear in a dynamic live event at the Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Matt, the star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment, whose live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope, and laughter to a global audience of fans and followers. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions, from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt's uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions worldwide from A-list celebrities and influencers to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost.

Tickets are available online at Click Hereand at the box office.

The New York Times bestselling author of We Never Die as well as a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation, including the New York Post, New York Times, People magazine, Daily Mail, FOX TV, NBC, ABC, NBC, The List TV and radio stations across America. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular TV shows like The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, Jenny McCarthy and many more.

"I am so excited to be able to connect with people in person and help them connect with their loved ones in the spirit world," Fraser said.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D Lea Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Garth Brooks Adds 18 New Las Vegas Residency Dates Photo
Garth Brooks Adds 18 New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE gives fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying instrumentation--whether it be one fiddle, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band--and the occasional special guest, Garth and his audience will share a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

3
Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photo
Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Casamigos supports Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they host a charity poker & blackjack tournament for Eastern Congo Initiative. Celebrity guests include James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Cara Delevingne, and more. The event kicks off a weekend of Casamigos events at F1 in partnership with TAO.

4
Delirious Comedy Club to Bring Nightly Laughter To Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas Photo
Delirious Comedy Club to Bring Nightly Laughter To Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas

Live, professional comedy will return to Downtown Las Vegas as Delirious Comedy Club celebrates their Grand Reopening November 30th at their new home on the 1st floor of ZAI Nightclub on Fremont Street. Nightly laughter begins November 30th with 2 shows nightly at 7 & 9 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
OvEn in Las Vegas OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You