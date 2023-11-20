Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week

TV Star and America's Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser will appear in a dynamic live event at the Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Matt, the star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment, whose live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope, and laughter to a global audience of fans and followers. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions, from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt's uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions worldwide from A-list celebrities and influencers to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost.

Tickets are available online at Click Hereand at the box office.

The New York Times bestselling author of We Never Die as well as a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation, including the New York Post, New York Times, People magazine, Daily Mail, FOX TV, NBC, ABC, NBC, The List TV and radio stations across America. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular TV shows like The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, Jenny McCarthy and many more.

"I am so excited to be able to connect with people in person and help them connect with their loved ones in the spirit world," Fraser said.