The Smith Center To Offer Family Series Programming

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The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced three children’s performances coming to Troesh Studio Theater – available in a three-show Family Series package for $45.

Sensory-inclusive performances are available for all three shows and can be selected for the three-show package.

Full Schedule:

123 Andrés

October 10 at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive performance)

Troesh Studio Theater

Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the Grammy®- and Latin Grammy®-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high energy shows. They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés pack their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Tales of the Sun and Moon

February 6, 2027 at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive performance)

Troesh Studio Theater

Join the Story Keepers on an epic journey. No matter where or when you live, all people look at the same sun and the same moon, and every culture has their own tale about the heavens. This beyond-premiere show explores celestial myths and legends from China, Korea, Hawaii and more. Told through language, movement and music, these are stories to connect us all.

Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar

March 6, 2027 at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive performance)

Troesh Studio Theater

Meet Joseph Kekuku. In 1889, Joseph, a student at Kamehameha Schools in Hawaii, fabricated a steel bar in the school’s machine shop, slid it across the strings of his guitar and changed the sound and shape of the instrument forever. The grandson of a royal chanter, Kekuku went on to play his steel guitar for royalty in Hawaii and across Europe and for audiences throughout the continental United States. He inspired musicians around the world with the new “Hawaiian Sound,” and his influence continues today.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Smith Center's website or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

ABOUT THE SMITH CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas’ 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city’s Heart of the Arts®, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The 5-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 244-seat Myron’s at The Smith Center, the 220-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.6-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children’s Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit TheSmithCenter.com.

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