Feature: NO OVERNIGHT PARKING Memoir By Las Vegas Author Chronicles Van Life  

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

No Overnight Parking, a memoir by Juergen Barbusca, chronicles his yearlong journey on the road in a Volkswagen Eurovan Camper. Barbusca will hold his first official book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Copper Cat Books, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, Nevada.

Rather than just documenting a road trip, No Overnight Parking invites readers to be inspired by Barbusca's journey of self-discovery and life rebalancing, encouraging them to reflect on their own paths.

After years of corporate life and the relentless demands that came with it, Barbusca decided he needed more than a traditional vacation. He needed a reset. As Barbusca explains, the decision to leave corporate life came after years of realizing that even a two-week vacation wasn't enough to disconnect truly.

"The relentless grind of long hours had been slowly squeezing the joy out of my job," he says. "I realized that no matter how hard I worked, the standard two-week vacation was never enough to reset truly, and the work only piled up while I was gone."

Barbusca chose a complete disconnect, stepping away from his position with the intention of returning to the workforce after his journey. The road became an opportunity to rebalance his life and rediscover a sense of curiosity that his professional routine had crowded out.

At the center of that experience was “The Shoebox,” his compact Volkswagen Eurovan Camper. Although small enough to drive like a car and comparable in size to a large SUV, the vehicle included a kitchen, sleeping space for four and a pop-top roof that provided additional headroom.

For Barbusca, however, the van quickly became much more than transportation.

“It became a mobile sanctuary,” he says. “After a day of exploring, walking back to it felt like pulling into my own driveway. It gave me a sense of familiarity and a home in unfamiliar places.”

The title No Overnight Parking captures the thrill of embracing uncertainty and freedom on the road, inspiring readers to imagine their own spontaneous adventures.

“No overnight parking signs were always the X-factor,” he says. “When I encountered one, I simply moved on. The freedom came from knowing I could always keep moving.”

That freedom also allowed Barbusca to explore environments far removed from the fast pace of urban and corporate life. Early in the journey, he deliberately avoided large cities, gravitating instead toward the slower rhythms and wide-open landscapes of states including Washington, Idaho, Montana and the Dakotas.

The experience reshaped his relationship with space and time. It even prompted a playful comparison to the theme song from the classic television series Green Acres: “Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.”

But the journey wasn't simply about escaping the city or finding beautiful scenery. It also forced Barbusca to examine his own assumptions.

“The road didn’t just change where I went, it changed how I saw myself,” he says.

Places like Glacier National Park and Niagara Falls become more than scenic stops; they evoke reflection and awe, encouraging readers to connect deeply with their own surroundings.

Niagara Falls, in particular, surprised him.

“I’d always thought of Niagara solely as a 1950s honeymoon spot,” Barbusca says. “But seeing it in person left me in awe of its raw power.”

Days spent at Fort Pierre National Grasslands offered clarity and peace that ultimately inspired the photograph used for the book's cover.

His travels across the United States and Canada further expanded his understanding of borders and belonging. Having crossed international borders during the Cold War, Barbusca was accustomed to thinking of borders as rigid and consequential. Crossing into Canada felt very different, particularly with family still living in Toronto.

Quebec offered another perspective. After unknowingly crossing from Ontario, Barbusca became increasingly aware of the province's distinct cultural identity, from its French language to subtle differences in dress, demeanor and sensibility.

The experience reinforced an idea that runs throughout No Overnight Parking: borders aren't always visible lines on a map. Language, culture and daily life can create boundaries—and connections—that are much more personal.

No Overnight Parking joins a long tradition of creative journeys, from Jack Kerouac's travels to the wild adventures associated with Hunter S. Thompson. Barbusca's journey is ultimately less about the miles traveled than what can happen when a person gives himself permission to stop, look around and reconsider what comes next.

Join Juergen Barbusca for his first official book signing at Copper Cat Books, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, Nevada, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a meet-and-greet, book signing, and a chance to discuss his inspiring journey.

No Overnight Parking is available in paperback and eBook through major online booksellers and can also be ordered through independent bookstores. Direct ordering information is available at juergenbarbusca.com.

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...