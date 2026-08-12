Rick D'Elia to Headline Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas in August
Rick D'Elia will perform August 13-16.
While comedian Don Barnhart hits the road on tour, he's handing the keys to Delirious Comedy Club over to longtime comedy veteran Rick D'Elia, who headlines the intimate Las Vegas showroom August 13-16 inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.
D'Elia is no stranger to the spotlight-or to making comedians laugh. Originally from Boston, the nationally touring headliner combines sharp observational comedy, lightning-fast crowd work and an improvisational style that makes every performance different.
D'Elia was a recurring sketch performer on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and a finalist in the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition. His television credits include Comedy Central's Stand-Up Stand-Up, Comedians Unleashed, Grand Slam Comedy Jam, National Lampoon's Funny Money and Starz/Encore's West Coast Comedy.
Movie fans may also recognize D'Elia from the vampire comedy Don't Suck, which he wrote, produced and stars in alongside Jamie Kennedy and Matt Rife. The horror-comedy follows a veteran comedian who takes a younger comic on the road-only to discover his new opening act happens to be a vampire.
The premise feels especially appropriate as D'Elia now takes over the stage at Delirious while Barnhart is on the road himself. Barnhart was also a producer on the film and stated, "I'm out on tour, so I needed somebody I could trust to keep the inmates running the asylum," jokes Barnhart, producer and resident headliner at Delirious Comedy Club. "Rick is a killer comic, a great writer and one of those guys who can walk into any room and make it work. Vegas audiences are in great hands-although I'm not responsible for what happens once I leave town."
In addition to television, film and decades of club performances, D'Elia has traveled overseas to entertain U.S. military personnel in Japan, Korea, Italy, Bahrain and Germany, bringing comedy to American troops stationed around the world.
His appearance continues Delirious Comedy Club's commitment to showcasing veteran touring comedians, rising talent and some of the best working comics in the business. It's the philosophy behind Don Barnhart & Friends: More Funny Than Famous. Don Barnhart returns to his residency Aug 20th.
Located on the second floor of Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Delirious offers something increasingly rare in Las Vegas-an intimate, old-school comedy club where audiences are only a few feet from the performers and no two shows are exactly alike. With Barnhart on tour, D'Elia steps into the headliner spot for four nights and seven performances.
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