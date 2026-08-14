Delirious Comedy Club to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Labor Day Weekend Shows

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Delirious Comedy Club will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a weekend of performances and festivities at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The celebration will run September 3-6, marking both a decade for the comedy club and its first year at its current home.

The weekend kicks off Thursday, September 3 at 7 p.m. with a special anniversary edition of Don Barnhart & Friends, featuring a rotating lineup of nationally touring comedians, Las Vegas favorites, special guests and surprise drop-ins.

Guests arriving early on September 3 can also catch close-up magic from House of Magic Las Vegas resident headliner Michael DeSchalit. An anniversary champagne toast and cake will be part of the opening-night festivities.

Founded in 2016 by comedian, producer and author Don Barnhart, Delirious Comedy Club has welcomed performers including George Wallace, Pauly Shore, Jamie Kennedy, Jay Johnson, Rondell Sheridan and Christopher “Kid” Reid over the course of its first decade.

The club moved to Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino in 2025 and has since expanded beyond its stand-up programming. Its current offerings include Don Barnhart & Friends, the weekly live taping of Delirious TV, the family-friendly House of Magic Las Vegas, Hypnomania – Don Barnhart's Comedy Hypnosis Show and Delirious After Dark. The venue also offers comedy workshops and education through the Las Vegas Comedy Institute.

The club operates under the booking philosophy “More Funny Than Famous,” with Barnhart selecting both established and emerging comedians based primarily on their live performances.

“There are incredible comedians working around the country who may not have a million followers — robot or otherwise — but put them in front of a live audience and they'll absolutely destroy,” Barnhart said. “You can buy followers. You can't fake funny.”

Barnhart's own career spans more than three decades. After beginning as a doorman at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, he eventually became the venue's house MC, night manager and talent coordinator. He has since appeared on Dry Bar Comedy, MTV, NBC, A&E, Star Search and The Bob & Tom Show, among other outlets.

He has also performed for U.S. service members around the world since 1992 through the USO, Armed Forces Entertainment and Battle Comics. Delirious continues that community focus through initiatives supporting veterans, first responders, youth organizations and nonprofits in Southern Nevada.

“We're incredibly grateful to Silver Sevens, every performer who's stepped onto our stage and, most importantly, the audiences who continue to support live comedy,” Barnhart said. “This anniversary belongs to all of them.”

The anniversary celebration continues with performances of Don Barnhart & Friends Thursday through Sunday, September 3-6, with lineups rotating throughout the weekend.

Tickets begin at $39.95 for general admission, with VIP and front-row seating also available. Las Vegas locals and active-duty military members can receive 50% off admission with the promo code FRIEND.

Tickets and additional information are available from Delirious Comedy Club.

More on Delirious Comedy Club at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino Recent Articles Rick D'Elia to Headline Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas in August

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming