THE WIZ North American Tour to Stop at Smart Financial Centre This November

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THE WIZ national tour will appear in a one-night-only performance at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Tickets for the engagement will go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

The new tour follows the musical's 50th Anniversary North American Tour, which traveled across the country from February 2025 through May 2026.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls and others, THE WIZ reimagines L. Frank Baum's THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ through a score drawing on soul, gospel, rock and 1970s funk.

THE WIZ CREATIVE TEAM

The production is directed by Schele Williams, whose Broadway credits include THE NOTEBOOK, with choreography by JaQuel Knight, known for his work on Beyoncé's “Single Ladies” and BLACK IS KING.

Additional material is by Tony and Emmy Award-nominated writer and television host Amber Ruffin.

Joseph Joubert serves as music supervisor and provides orchestrations and music arrangements, with vocal and music arrangements by Allen René Louis. Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn serve as dance music arrangers.

The design team includes scenic designer Hannah Beachler, Costume Designer Sharen Davis, lighting designer Ryan J. O'Gara, sound designer Jon Weston and video and projection designer Daniel Brodie. Charles LaPointe provided the original wig design, with original makeup design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.

The production also features “Everybody Rejoice,” with music and lyrics by Luther Vandross, and the “Emerald City Ballet,” featuring music by Timothy Graphenreed.

ABOUT THE WIZ

THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The production also earned Tony Awards for Ted Ross, Dee Dee Bridgewater and choreographer George Faison, while Geoffrey Holder became the first artist to win both Best Direction of a Musical and Best Costume Design for the same production.

The original Broadway production ran for 1,672 performances over four years, first at the Majestic Theatre and later at the Broadway Theatre. Songs including “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home” became closely associated with the musical.

A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne and Michael Jackson.

The most recent Broadway revival began performances in March 2024 at the Marquis Theatre and concluded its limited engagement that August. The production subsequently launched its First National and 50th Anniversary North American Tour in February 2025, concluding in Toledo, Ohio, in May 2026.

TICKETS

THE WIZ will play Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. CT through Smart Financial Centre.

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