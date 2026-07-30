OH, MARY! to Star Alaska and J. Harrison Ghee at The Smith Center

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RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska will star as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will star opposite her as “Mary's Husband” when Oh, Mary! comes to Las Vegas for a strictly limited engagement from October 6-11, 2026 at The Smith Center. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

“I've often been asked what my dream role would be,” Alaska said. “As an 8-foot-tall drag queen from outer space, I never really had an answer. Mama Rose? I'm too tall. Evita? I'm too short. Willy Loman? Wait … that might actually be amazing. But the point is, I never had a dream role. Until I saw Oh, Mary!. So, it is an actual dream come true that I, Alaska, get to play Mary F*cking Todd in the greatest play of the generation. This is an honor. This is unbelievable. I am infinitely grateful to the inspired genius known as Cole Escola for creating the best role in the best show ever to exist.”

“I have seen Oh, Mary! three times and relished the beauty of this show – how different people shine so brightly in these roles, and yet you see the influence of Cole all over the production,” J. Harrison Ghee said. “The opportunity to get a crack at Mary's Husband is beyond a dream come true. We all possess so much within us. If we surrender to circumstances, we will find the possibility for expansion beyond belief. I'm so excited to play opposite Alaska; there are bound to be some brilliant moments, and we are going to set the road on fire with this electrifyingly hilarious play.”

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway in July 2024 and continues to play at London's Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the venue's 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record 13 times and became the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End in December 2025, and the production recently won the Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy play about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision) and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

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