The Smith Center Is Home For The Holidays With Winter Shows For The Entire Family All Season Long

From the heartwarming story of the mean old Grinch to an evening of impressive moves by your TV favorites from So You Think You Can Dance, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is your holiday season headquarters for live entertainment with programming fit for the entire family. Tickets for the following engagements are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

Through late fall and into winter, a variety of programming is available for every taste and interest including weeklong engagements of Broadway smash hits Jesus Christ Superstar, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, and Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville as well as Nevada Ballet Theatre's can't-miss annual engagements of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, and the Las Vegas Philharmonic's specially curated holiday season performances including A Baroque Holiday - Handel's Messiah and A Classic Holiday. For a special treat, catch limited engagements by Paul Anka, National Geographic Live expert writer-and-photographer duo Kervin Fedarko and Pete McBride, the 2019 edition of So You Think You Can Dance LIVE! featuring Las Vegas locals Anna Linstruth and Season 16 winner Bailey Munoz, an evening of nostalgia and Disney-inspired fun with Broadway Princess Party, holiday shows by celebrated vocalist Deana Martin, Tyriq Johnson, and Michelle Johnson, and An Evening with Megan Hilty delivering hit original songs and iconic Broadway standards. And don't miss special Christmas shows by Vegas favorites Michael Grimm, Frankie Moreno, Clint Holmes.

Give the gift of live entertainment this holiday season by giving your loved one a gift card to The Smith Center. Available for purchase from The Smith Center box office, in the Grand Lobby of Reynolds Hall during select performances, and online at TheSmithCenter.com, Smith Center gift cards can be purchased at any denomination and are good for all shows and performances at The Smith Center.

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 PM Ticket prices start at $35.95

Choreographer Ben Stevenson's Swan Lake sits among his most illustrious creations, a sumptuous and wondrous performance that is a must see for ballet aficionados and newcomers alike. This most iconic love story in all of ballet is set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score, gloriously enveloping the romantic fable of ill-fated love. Beautiful and atmospheric, this moving experience is sure to be the highlight of the season. Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, choreography by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $40

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie, this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With music and lyrics by Emmy, GRAMMY

, Oscar and Tony Award winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $20

In an effort to share the uncharted glory and to shed light on the myriad threats faced by the crown jewel of America's National Parks, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride set off on an audacious and demanding adventure-to cut a transect, on foot, across the entire length of the Grand Canyon. Estimated at more than 750 miles, the hike was brutal beyond their wildest expectations. McBride and Fedarko carried as much as 50 pounds of gear, equipment, and food strapped to their backs and had no trail to follow, risking severe consequences with a single misstep. But even as they pushed themselves to the brink of their physical and mental limits, the unrivaled beauty of the canyon and their motivation to protect it drove them onward. Hear their behind-the-scenes stories of this grueling but critical expedition, illustrated with stunning visuals.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $29

Following the continued success of the hit summer competition series and 16 Emmy wins, So You Think You Can Dance is packing up its best dancers of 2019 and touring the country this Fall with So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019, featuring the show's Top 10 Finalists including Season 16's winner, America's Favorite Dancer, and All-Star guests Cyrus Spencer and Lauren Froderman. Fall's hottest ticket will feature this season's most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Featuring Las Vegas natives Anna Linstruth and Bailey Munoz as well as Ezra Sosa, Stephanie Sosa, Benjamin Castro, Gino Cosculluela, Eddie Hoyt, Madison Jordan, Sophie Pittman, and Mariah Russell.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 3 PM and 7 PM, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 3 PM Ticket prices start at $39

Unleash your inner princess with this acclaimed show featuring renowned Broadway and film actresses, all performing powerhouse arrangements of famous princess-related tunes, including the beloved songs they've sung for the stage and screen. Cohosted by two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes - who starred in "Cinderella" on Broadway - and acclaimed Broadway music director Benjamin Rauhala, this whimsical show offers an all-star cast. These gifted performers include Tony Award-nominated actress Susan Egan, who originated Belle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway and voiced Meg in feature film "Hercules," and Courtney Reed, who originated the role of Jasmine in Broadway's "Aladdin." Together, these divas sing uplifting melodies from a wide variety of fairy-tale musicals, performed as audiences have never heard them before in Rauhala's showstopping arrangements. Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy-tale characters, with princess prizes awarded for the best cosplay costumes! Don't miss this delightful evening of stunning performances, fueled by princess power.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $45

Back at The Smith Center by high demand, Paul Anka has been celebrated worldwide as a true entertainment legend. The only artist with a song in the Billboard Top 100 throughout seven consecutive decades, the singer/songwriter boasts a lengthy roster of timeless hits such as "My Way," and "Puppy Love," and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. A note from Paul: "The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra. It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 60th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!"

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Friday, Nov 29, 2019 at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 7:30 PM, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 2 PM and 8 PM, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $30

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York. Since then, more than 2.1 million theatregoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical. Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2018 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 3-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM Ticket prices start at $19

The Smith Center is thrilled to present a sensory friendly performance of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. This performance is intended for individuals with sensory sensitivities and other intellectual or developmental disabilities. We welcome family and friends to experience the show together. The total time of the performance is approx. 85 minutes with no intermission.

At This Sensory-Friendly Performance, supportive adaptations will include:

Lower sound and light levels, strobe effects removed and fewer startling special effects.

House lights and stage lights will remain at a low level throughout the performance.

Audience members may stand and move throughout the theater as needed during the performance.

Audience members may vocalize or make noises throughout the performance.

Audience members may bring and use their electronic devices and extra support items during the performance.

We provide quiet areas and activities staffed by professionals and trained volunteers.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $30

Ignite the holiday season by joining us for festive music from the Baroque era. A spirited mood will prevail throughout the evening as we present two popular "Christmas" concertos in addition to Handel's joyous and epic Messiah, the hallmark of holiday choral works.

Program:

Manfredini-Concerto Grosso Opus 3, No. 12 "Christmas"

Corelli-Concerto Grosso Opus 6, No. 8 "Christmas"

Handel-Messiah (Part I)

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 7 PM, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2 PM and 7 PM Ticket prices start at $30

Make a date, grab some eggnog and get into the Spirit of the season with Michael Grimm and friends!

Millions nationwide recognize the earthy voice and soulful stage presence of singer-songwriter Michael Grimm, the acclaimed winner of Season Five of NBC's "America's Got Talent." Grimm's meteoric rise has included touring with music legend Stevie Nicks, recording with leading artists such as country singer Travis Tritt and Heart's Ann Wilson, and headlining a show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His original American-roots stylings have earned him the U.S. Congressional Award for Performer of the Year and Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year. Do not miss Michael Grimm's limited engagement at Myron's Cabaret Jazz!

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $30

Our traditional holiday celebration for the entire family. Featuring heavenly vocals and beloved seasonal melodies that capture the spirit and merriment of this time of year. Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer return with their vocal stylings and narration of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Our popular audience sing-along closes the show and lends some holiday magic.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 2 PM and 6 PM Ticket prices start at $39

Daughter of iconic entertainer Dean Martin and an internationally celebrated performer in her own right, vocalist Deana Martin takes audiences on a musical sleigh ride of classic and contemporary yuletide tunes in her festive, holiday show. This electrifying musical revue toasts the season with beloved melodies honoring her father and other musical greats, with timeless staples such as "Winter Wonderland" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas," alongside swinging hits such as "Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You" and "The Lady Is a Tramp." An instantly recognizable voice with her glittering take on the Great American Songbook, Deana's albums have broken sales records and earned critical acclaim. Ring in the holiday season with loved ones at this delightful evening that will leave audiences wanting to celebrate the festive spirit all year long.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 7 PM, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 3 PM and 7 PM, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 3 PM Ticket prices start at $37

Groove into the holiday season with Las Vegas favorite Clint Holmes as he performs a variety of beloved holiday classics, refreshed with his signature classic charm. A beloved regular at Myron's Cabaret Jazz, Holmes has headlined across Las Vegas and the U.S., including leading venues such as Café Carlyle. Celebrated for his smooth vocals and finesse on stage, Holmes delivers masterful interpretations of cherished standards and classic popular hits.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 1 PM and 5:30 PM, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 1 PM and 5:30 PM, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 2 PM, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at 2 PM Ticket prices start at $32.95

Choreographed by James Canfield, NBT's The Nutcracker is a magical journey through a larger than life world filled with waltzing flowers, nimble fairies, and moonlit snow. Glittering holiday cheer abounds as Clara and her handsome Prince travel from the warmth of her family home to a land of toy soldiers, mischievous rodents and exotic visitors from faraway lands.

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 7 PM Ticket prices start at $20

Tyriq Johnson, whose smooth vocals have been heard numerous times at Myron's Cabaret Jazz with his Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, Serpentine Fire is excited to bring A Taste of Christmas to the Myron's stage. The show will feature Christmas songs that everyone has grown to love from childhood to the present. Come and enjoy a walk down memory lane, and start your Holiday Season off right!

Michelle Johnson's Vintage Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 3 PM Ticket prices start at $25

"Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz," vocalist Michelle Johnson returns to Myron's with "Vintage Christmas," a nostalgic holiday show reminiscent of the legendary Christmas specials of the 1940's and 1950's. Michelle will be joined by special musical guests, and the Strictly Taboo Big Band under the direction of Joe Escriba. The show will feature the timeless music of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, and many others, in a cozy holiday setting. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a celebration of holiday magic and mystique, with beautiful arrangements from days gone by and many lovely surprises.

Michelle Johnson is known for her soaring vocals, versatile repertoire, and sold-out productions at The Smith Center and elsewhere. She has also performed, toured and recorded with legendary artists including Gladys Knight, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, and others. Michelle's liquid voice and unique storytelling style will engage you from the first note to the last.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM Ticket prices start at $37

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.



Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 7 PM; Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 7 PM Ticket prices start at $45

Returning to Myron's Cabaret Jazz by popular demand, Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty's anticipated performance will showcase beloved classic and contemporary tunes, including hit original songs from "Smash," iconic standards and a full tour of showstopping Broadway melodies. Hilty has become a celebrated name of the stage and screen through her many acclaimed lead roles, including costarring in NBC's hit musical drama "Smash" as the seasoned triple threat Ivy Lynn. She further starred in NBC comedy "Sean Saves the World" and received glowing reviews for her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked." She earned numerous accolades for starring in the revival of "Noises Off," a role that earned her nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award, and won her a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. She continues to expand into television, with featured roles on hit shows such as "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce," "Braindead," "Louie" and "The Good Wife." Hilty performs nationwide at leading venues, including the legendary Café Carlyle in New York City. She sold out her debut performance at Carnegie Hall. Enjoy a thrilling night with one of today's top rising stars.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You