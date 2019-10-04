The Smith Center For The Performing Arts To Present ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Southern Nevada's Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts continues to present a wide variety of live entertainment for every taste and interest this fall and coming spring with an eclectic mix of programming. See below for listing information for performances through the end of 2019 and just-announced engagements in early 2020.

The 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas season resumes in the new year with the highly anticipated Las Vegas debut of Escape to Margaritaville, featuring original compositions and some of the most beloved Jimmy Buffet classics. As the winter chill thaws, settle in for an evening of romance with two-time GRAMMY Award-winning crooner Michael Bolton. Celebrate spring's arrival with a performance by the internationally acclaimed all-male drag ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and relive the memories made to some of your favorite songs by classic rock group Kansas during their Point of Know Return national tour.

Tickets for shows currently on sale are available for purchase at TheSmithCenter.com, by phone at 702.749.2000, or in-person at The Smith Center box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave.

See below for more information on some of the productions coming to The Smith Center through 2019 and early into 2020. Additional programming to be announced. For an up-to-date calendar of events, visit TheSmithCenter.com.





