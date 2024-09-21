The Plaza Hotel & Casino to Offer Exclusive Staycation Perks For A BIG BEAUTIFUL BLOCK PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcoming “A Big Beautiful Block Party presented by Life is Beautiful,” Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28, the Plaza Hotel & Casino is the perfect location for locals looking to book a staycation for the music festival.

The Plaza is offering special room rates for the event, with savings of up to 20 percent on rooms located just steps away from the festival action.

And only hotel guests will have access to exclusive rooftop pool parties with DJ sets by Neil Frances on Friday, Sept. 27 and LP Giobbi on Saturday, Sept. 28, both of whom are performing at A Big Beautiful Block Party. Doors open for both pool parties at 11 a.m. as a kickoff to the festivities. The pool parties are for hotel guests 21 and over.

The Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza will also host after parties so the music and fun can continue. Hanz will perform on Friday, Sept. 27, and Lucky Lou will headline on Saturday, Sept. 28. Doors open at 11 p.m. with no cover for guests 21 and older.

For more information on the Plaza’s offers for “A Big Beautiful Block Party presented by Life is Beautiful” visit: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/life-is-beautiful-festival/.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Main Street entrance also is home to Pinkbox Doughnuts and downtown’s first and only smokefree, social media friendly gaming space created in partnership with social media influencer Brian Christopher. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown’s only bingo hall, live music at the Sand Dollar Downtown, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown with its CORE Arena, downtown’s only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar’s Steakhouse in the hotel’s iconic glass dome and on a rooftop patio overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. A lounge-style sports book along with hundreds of slot machines and nearly two dozen table games comprise an 80,000-square-foot casino floor. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts, provide a variety of outdoor amenities.

For more information on the award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com. Get updates via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

