The Modern Showrooms Welcomes FOREVER FRANKIE A Tribute To Frankie Valli

The Modern Showrooms inside the Alexis Park Resort Hotel will soon resonate with the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli, as "Forever Frankie," (www.ForeverFrankie.com) starring acclaimed tribute artist Mark Maynard, makes its highly anticipated debut.

Opening on January 25, 2025, the production pays homage to one of the most legendary voices in music history. Performances will be held on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evenings at 5 p.m.

Forever Frankie" promises a sensational experience, complete with a live band performing all of Frankie Valli's greatest hits. Fans can relive timeless classics such as "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and many more in a show designed to capture the heart and soul of Valli's iconic sound.

As the legendary Frankie Valli takes his final bow as he retires from his illustrious career, "Forever Frankie" offers fans the perfect opportunity to continue celebrating the enduring legacy of this musical legend. Mark's journey as a tribute artist was blessed by Frankie himself. In 1993, after meeting Valli backstage at the Desert Inn Showroom in Las Vegas, Mark performed for the legend, earning his praise and encouragement. Since then, Mark has been delighting audiences with an authentic tribute that honors Frankie Valli's enduring legacy perfectly recreating Valli's iconic voice, look, and charisma.

"Frankie Valli's music is timeless, and we're thrilled to bring this tribute to the stage," said Pete Housley, Executive Producer. "Mark Maynard's uncanny portrayal and the live band's energy will transport audiences straight to the golden era of Valli's music."

Forever Frankie joins a list of amazing Las Vegas shows hosted at the Modern Showrooms including All Shook Up, All Motown, Frankly Frank and Cash After Dark and from the same production company as King of Diamonds - The Neil Diamond Tribute and Flashback: Tina Turner and Friends.

Tickets for "Forever Frankie" are on sale now and can be purchased at TicketKite.com or by calling 702-483-8056. Tickets are also available through most major ticket outlets. Don't miss your chance to experience this spectacular tribute to one of music's greatest icons.

