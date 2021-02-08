The Las Vegas Business Academy Announces Allyson Bunker and Candace Davis-Martin as New Board Members

The Las Vegas Business Academy has announced the addition of two new executive leaders to serve on the organization's board. Allyson Bunker, Executive Vice President of Payroll People Inc., and Candace Davis-Martin, Corporate Director of Entertainment of Station Casinos, LLC., are rounding off the academy's 2021 roster of Las Vegas notables.

The LVBA is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship, mentorship, and externship opportunities to qualifying students pursuing a master's degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Each board member brings their unique flair to further influence and educate students beyond the classroom.

With over 25 years in the Payroll and Human Capital Management Industry, Allyson Bunker is one of the most respected leaders in her industry. Bunker represented the Payroll/Human Capital Management industry in national meetings at the Reporting Agent Forum quarterly in Washington, D.C. on issues such as payroll tax, W2 fraud, cybersecurity, 2020 W4, ACA, tips, and more. In this role, Bunker regularly engages with the IRS, Social Security Administration, and the Treasury.

Allyson continually keeps her responsibility to the industry and Payroll People's nationwide client base in the forefront of her mind - engaging in trend-setting educational workshops and volunteering when her peers reach out for her seasoned advice.

Candace Davis-Martin is a senior level executive with over two decades of entertainment and hospitality experience in both national and international markets. She excels in talent procurement, venue programming, contract negotiations, event marketing and public relations with a proven track record in operating efficiency and revenue growth. She is also experienced in multi-venue operations, startup venue management, new property openings, ownership transitions and global crisis operational management.

Davis currently serves as the Corporate Director of Entertainment for Station Casinos, LLC., responsible for the complete oversight of all entertainment activations across the Station Casino enterprise. She hopes to bring her extensive experience to the Las Vegas Business Academy.

Allyson and Candace are excited to work with the Las Vegas Business Academy, and aim to assist and mentor students in the pursuit of their goals using their extensive knowledge and expertise.