The Donna Summer Experience Comes To Sam's Town

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will bring top entertainment to Sam's Town Live! in November, including Domination Comedians Unplugged, Round 10: Operation Knockout and The Donna Summer Experience featuring Rainere Martin. November entertainment will also feature a WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party in the Hawthorne Room as well as free live entertainment at Roxy's Lounge all month long.

Domination Comedians Unplugged

Thursday, November 7

Presented by 2PO Non-Profit Inc., seven comedians will take the stage at Sam's Town Live!, featuring stand-up acts from Michael Colyar, Marlo Williams, Jozalyn Sharp, Jay Reid and more. There will also be a special performance by jazz musician Mike Phillips.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Round 10: Operation Knockout

Saturday, November 9

Tuff-N-Uff and Xtreme Couture GI Foundation presents, Round 10: Operation Knockout, a 12-fight amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) event. This annual MMA charity event benefits wounded soldiers and their families by creating financial help and awareness through Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture's Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.

Pre-show begins at 5:45 p.m. First bell rings at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $22 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Donna Experience

Saturday, November 30

Celebrated tribute artist Rainere Martin will bring the iconic disco music of Donna Summer to life in the high-energy tribute show, The Donna Summer Experience. Martin's career has seen her perform in motion pictures, television, music videos and the theater stage, earning a standing ovation for her nationally televised performance on "Showtime at the Apollo." While these opportunities fulfilled Martin's desire to delight audiences with song and passionate performance, it was the music of the '70s and five-time Grammy Award-winning disco diva Donna Summer that stuck in her memory.

Audiences will enjoy Martin's exceptional renditions of Summer's best-loved hits, including "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls," "MacArthur Park," "No More Tears (Enough is Enough)," "Dim All the Lights" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party

Sunday, November 24

Guests can catch every minute of live wrestling action from Chicago, Ill. during the WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. As audiences cheer on their favorite wrestlers, they can enjoy delicious snacks and cocktails inside the Hawthorne Room.

Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 cash at the door. For more details, visit www.samstownlv.com or www.wwe.com/shows/survivorseries.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You