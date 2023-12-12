The Bad Boys of R&B Jodeci Announce Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Jodeci, one of the most influential R&B groups of all time, have announced a new Las Vegas residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY will launch Friday, March 15, 2024.  

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Jodeci's Las Vegas residency. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following ten shows go on sale Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT:

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 20

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24  

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Tickets can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

About Jodeci

Hailed as “The Bad Boys of R&B,” Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. Establishing themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits, members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin have sold over 20 million records worldwide, and achieved three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. In 2023, Jodeci headlined their own highly anticipated Summer Block Party Tour selling out shows from coast to coast, joined by SWV and Dru Hill.

Their debut album Forever My Lady (1991) was a huge success reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart in its first week of release, and featured hit single, “Forever My Lady,” which climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. The album's classic hits “Come & Talk To Me,” and “Stay,” also topped the charts reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Their second album which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Diary Of A Mad Band (1993) went #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, penning their hit single, “Cry For You” which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. Jodeci's third album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (1995) gave the group their third #1 album on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, producing hit songs “Freek'n You,” and “Love U 4 Life.”

In 2021, Jodeci reunited and signed with P Music Group for management by Founder and CEO Michael Paran. To kick off their reunion, Jodeci joined Charlie Wilson and New Edition for a 30-city tour in 2022, on the critically acclaimed "The Culture Tour.” Jodeci's legendary sound and style have shaped the world of R&B and continue to influence a new generation of artists.

About the House of Blues

Founded in 1992, the 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country's pre-eminent group of intimate music venues. Each features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location's restaurant and bar is adorned with signature original folk-art – part of the world's largest collection – combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing cuisine.

