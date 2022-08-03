The 1975 Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 25

Global pop-rock sensation, The 1975 is set to bring The 1975 At Their Very Best Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance Friday, November 25, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach. The band's previous album, 2020's 'Notes On A Conditional Form', became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, also landing at No. 1 in Australia.

The band were named NME's 'Band of the Decade' in 2020 after being crowned 'Best Group' at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 & 2019. Their third studio album, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', also won 'Mastercard British Album of the Year' at the 2019 ceremony.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit VirginHotelsLV.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.