THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Opens In Vegas For PRIDE Month

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride is hands down one of the funniest, feel good scripts I've ever read," says Artistic Director Troy Heard. "Majestic Rep has a reputation for mounting provocative, ground breaking works. Georgia McBride lives in a sweet spot of speaking to themes of inclusion and diversity, while being a hilarious comedy suitable for grandma. It's a family show in that it celebrates both families we're born into and the families we choose."

Costume design is provided by Cirque du Soleil's RuBen Permel, who last designed the award winning costumes for Majestic Rep's Marie Antoinette. "Drag is about shock, camp and extravagance. I wouldn't have even considered programming Georgia McBride without RuBen on the design team. And Southern drag in particular is about creating something out of nothing. RuBen has done that and more."

The Legend of Georgia McBride concludes Majestic Rep's third season. Their 2019-20 season will be announced shortly.

Performances of The Legend of Georgia McBride will be May 23 through June 16, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are 245 and high school students are $15, and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Call 702-423-6366 for details.





