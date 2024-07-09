THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Comes To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The greatest holiday show on Earth returns with an all-new production! Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and RuPaul's Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme (she/her) and Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) are bringing their wildly successful, internationally-acclaimed The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents) to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, the award-winning musical comedy will bring Las Vegas-style holiday cheer and endless laughter to the stage for a special one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Throughout the show's seven-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have traveled through time a la “A Christmas Carol” with a wacky multiversal twist, defeated AI overlords trying to replace them, battled it out to define the meaning of Christmas, got trapped in a meta world of their own creation through the lens of a Faustian nightmare, and explored post-Pandemic depression via a talking peppermint candy puppet. And that's just a few of the show's past plotlines. While there's no guessing as to what wild and unexpected directions this year's show will take audiences, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand-new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Join the sugary, terminally delightful DeLa and the spicy bombastic Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

This marks the dynamic duo's sixth live holiday show production, following the massive success of five previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020). With new shows created every year, guests will be treated to a “winter-time staple” (ELLE) that continues to bring bigger and better spectacles. Recently, the 2023 iteration of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show won the 2024 Queerty Award for “Best Live Theatre,” beating out productions on Broadway and the West End. Gay Times hails it as “undoubtedly their biggest - and best - production yet,” with the show being praised for creating a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people by The Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon). For more information, visit jinkxanddela.com.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com. VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com.

