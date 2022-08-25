THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A Winter Miracle To Bring Holiday Magic To Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas This Winter

Lighthouse Immersive, the innovators behind the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition seen by over 5 million people across North America, will bring holiday magic to families this year. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle saw its world premiere in Toronto in 2021, and was met with broad acclaim.

Produced in partnership with Storywall Entertainment, Immersive Nutcracker is now slated to premiere in 11 cities across North America this holiday season, including Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals (adjancent to ARIA). Tickets to the experiential retelling of a young girl's magical Christmas Eve journey go on pre-sale Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. with public on sale starting Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.



Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale. The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like "The March of the Toys," "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more.



Based on E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape.



"Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story," says Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. "This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story's ballet roots."



Immersive Nutcracker is slated to premiere Nov. 19, 2022 in the following 11 cities across North America just in time for the holiday season.

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Nashville

Las Vegas

Phoenix

San Antonio



Five fantasy-filled worlds await audiences in The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, lovingly designed by Storywall Entertainment's creative and technical teams. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the brilliant animations; with young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan playing young Marie and her brother Fritz - all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor.



The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, is a Storywall Entertainment production presented by Lighthouse Immersive.



Tickets for The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle start at $29.99 and will go on sale to the public at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022. Family packs are 10% off per ticket and must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more. For more information, visit immersive-nutcracker.com.