THE HOUSE ON WATCH HILL Extends at Vegas Theatre Company

Vegas Theatre Company has announced the extension of The House on Watch Hill, a new musical from the writers of the Tony Award-winning Bandstand, Richard Oberacker, and Robert Taylor. The coming-of-age story of a gang of misfit teens who, in the summer of 1984, are determined to build the greatest haunted house the neighborhood has ever seen, The House on Watch Hill has added performances throughout November 2024.



Written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the team behind the Tony Award-winning Bandstand, and directed by Vegas Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Daz Weller, The House on Watch Hill takes audiences on an adventure fit for The Goonies, as they navigate the highs and lows of a summer that would change everything. Featuring a dynamic live band and an electrifying 1980s-inspired score, The House on Watch Hill takes audiences back to an era with an iconic blend of teen hijinks, comedy, and raw heartache.



Meet Patrick, a horror-obsessed 14-year-old in the summer of 1984, determined to build the greatest neighborhood Haunted House in the history of forever. Joined by his misfit friends, who'd rather be anywhere but home, they embark on a quest to craft a spine-chilling spectacle over the course of a summer that would change their lives. With big dreams and little adult supervision, summer crushes and wild imaginations, what could possibly stand in their way?



The House on Watch Hill performance dates include:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m.



Starring an exceptional cast of young performers, led by Luke Martin, Sean Driscoll, Rashida Makeda, Madison Morseburg, Nick Katopodis, Ashley Grubbs, and Adrian Madamba, and joined by the accomplished Christine Hudman and Jason Collins as the Adults in the Room, The House on Watch Hill is a thrilling story of friendship, fear, and the challenges of growing up.



Tickets for The House On Watch Hill are $28 plus applicable fees for students and 44.99 plus applicable fees for adults. Groups discounts are available for groups of eight or more. All tickets are general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets for The House On Watch Hill, please visit please visit theatre.vegas. All performances to be held at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.



