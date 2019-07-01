THE GAZILLIONAIRE To Celebrate 4,500 Performances Of Absinthe At Caesars Palace

Look to the sky this 4th of July to witness a fireworks spectacular above the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of 4,500 performances of ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. Just before the 10 p.m. milestone performance, The Gazillionaire will illuminate the night sky with more fireworks than China could produce for such an occasion. The presentation will culminate above the center-Strip Spiegeltent at 9:15 p.m. and satellite presentations produced by longtime fans and supporters of the award-winning show may be seen across the valley throughout the evening.

"4,500 shows? Time sure does drag when you have to deal with the idiots I employ," shared The Gazillionaire while announcing the upcoming spectacle during the finale of last night's late show. "I've really painted myself into a corner here since fans of the show have come to expect a party for every little occasion. Anniversary? Party. It's Saturday? Party. 4,500 shows? Blow some sh*t up...and then party."

ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld premiered at Caesars Palace in April 2011 and quickly accelerated toward an impressive 4,500 performances after increasing its schedule to two shows per night every night of the year to accommodate high demand for show tickets.

Proclaimed "The #1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History" and hosted by the filthy rich (and just plain filthy) Gazillionaire, ABSINTHE is an intoxicating cocktail of circus, burlesque and vaudeville for a 21st century audience. Audiences can grab a drink and enter Spiegelworld's wondrous tent, an immersive adult playground where the artists of ABSINTHE perform on the most intimate stage in town. Not for the faint-hearted, these ridiculously talented and sexy performers from across the globe mix outrageous comedy with incredible feats of virtuosity and danger for a one-of-a-kind performance for an adults-only audience.

ABSINTHE will have a special performance schedule on July 4, performing its two nightly shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to accommodate the evening's fireworks display. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com,





