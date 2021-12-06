THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE To Perform At The Orleans Showroom, January 14-15

The Orleans Showroom will bring the Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group "The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute" to The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15.

For two decades, The Fab Four has paid tribute to The Beatles by replicating the band's iconic style and legendary sounds. Early in their career, the tribute band began playing The Beatles' music throughout southern California and went on to perform for audiences around the world, including in Japan, Malaysia, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the U.K., Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

The Fab Four continues to win over fans with their exceptional renditions of The Beatles' songs. The tribute group has released three albums and has made several notable performances on shows like "Entertainment Tonight" and "Good Morning America." In 2012, The Fab Four was featured in their own PBS special, for which they won an Emmy Award.

The show will feature The Beatle's chart-topping hits, including "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," "Hey Jude" and more. Audiences will be taken back to Beatlemania as The Fab Four brings the Beatles' spectacular performances and unique costumes to the stage.

Showtime is 8 p.m. on both show dates (Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15). Tickets start at $29.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.